Bill Maher Says He Agrees With Trump That Schools Teach Kids to Hate America (VIDEO)

Bill Maher has been very red-pilled in recent months.

On his show on Friday night, he said that he agrees with Trump that schools in America are teaching students to hate their country. He suggested that this is why we have government staffers who are siding with Hamas over Israel.

One of the guests was longtime Democrat strategist James Carville, who was left squirming.

Breitbart News reports:

Maher: Trump Is Right that Schools Teach Kids to Hate America, That’s Why Dem Staffers Are Protesting for Hamas

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is correct that schools teach kids to hate America and “this is what I see when I see kids demonstrating, these progressives demonstrating for Hamas,” including White House and Democratic congressional staffers, “that, oh good, we’re going to give America its comeuppance, asshole America.”

While discussing things in Trump’s platform, Maher said, “He says under his administration, his next one, schools will teach students to love their country, not to hate their country like they’re taught now. I’ve got to say, this one doesn’t bother me so much. Because I think that — this is what I see when I see kids demonstrating, these progressives demonstrating for Hamas, the most illiberal people in the world, that, oh good, we’re going to give America its comeuppance, asshole America. This is — they kind of have been indoctrinated this way. And Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made a speech this week. He said, antisemitism is a five-alarm fire that must be extinguished.

Here’s the video:

More:

This was another great moment from the show:

You have to love Carville’s reaction to the ‘lizard person’ comment.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

