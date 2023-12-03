Bill Maher Says He Agrees With Trump That Schools Teach Kids to Hate America (VIDEO)

Bill Maher has been very red-pilled in recent months.

On his show on Friday night, he said that he agrees with Trump that schools in America are teaching students to hate their country. He suggested that this is why we have government staffers who are siding with Hamas over Israel.

One of the guests was longtime Democrat strategist James Carville, who was left squirming.

Breitbart News reports:

Maher: Trump Is Right that Schools Teach Kids to Hate America, That’s Why Dem Staffers Are Protesting for Hamas On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is correct that schools teach kids to hate America and “this is what I see when I see kids demonstrating, these progressives demonstrating for Hamas,” including White House and Democratic congressional staffers, “that, oh good, we’re going to give America its comeuppance, asshole America.” While discussing things in Trump’s platform, Maher said, “He says under his administration, his next one, schools will teach students to love their country, not to hate their country like they’re taught now. I’ve got to say, this one doesn’t bother me so much. Because I think that — this is what I see when I see kids demonstrating, these progressives demonstrating for Hamas, the most illiberal people in the world, that, oh good, we’re going to give America its comeuppance, asshole America. This is — they kind of have been indoctrinated this way. And Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made a speech this week. He said, antisemitism is a five-alarm fire that must be extinguished.

Here’s the video:

Maher has repeatedly pushed the false narrative about Trump in reference to Charlottesville saying "There were good people on both sides". This time James Carville was the offender Dave Rubin is the first person I've seen on Maher to correct this fallacy by stating the proper… pic.twitter.com/94YblJZI79 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 2, 2023

More:

Bill Maher: "Members of the White House staff protested against their own president. 100s of people in Biden's staff who are publicly going against them because they are not going against Hamas enough"

Dave Rubin: "You fire them, period."

*Applause break*

"The inmates are running… pic.twitter.com/fzeC6kojzE — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 2, 2023

This was another great moment from the show:

Dave Rubin called out the homeless encampment outside Bill Maher's Hollywood studio, right after he called Gavin Newsom a "lizard person" pic.twitter.com/bVlKkubFME — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 2, 2023

You have to love Carville’s reaction to the ‘lizard person’ comment.