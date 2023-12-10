Bill Maher Rips His ‘Liberal Friends’ Who Only Get Their News From the NY Times and MSNBC (VIDEO)

Bill Maher ripped some of his fellow liberals on his show on Friday night for only getting their news from the New York Times and MSNBC.

He was speaking to a guest, Greg Lukianoff of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), an advocacy group for free speech which often defends college students who come under attack for expressing themselves on campus.

Bill and Greg were talking about the craziness we have seen unfold on college campuses in recent weeks regarding the latest conflict in the Middle East. Maher has been defending Israel in this matter and has spoken out loudly against the students calling for the genocide of Jews.

University presidents tried to claim this was just free speech, yet they have stood by silently for years while conservative students and guest speakers are shouted down.

Partial transcript via Breitbart News:

Maher said, “I honestly think the kids, I think they’re — you know that phrase, useful idiots? The bigger scandal here is that these are the biggest, most esteemed colleges in the country and they’ve raised a bunch of f*cking idiots. So, do I really think they want to wipe out the Jews? I don’t. But they have this — they live by buzzwords and what they read on TikTok, they want to be an ally of people who have more melanin and less money. That’s who you have to be an ally [to], don’t think of it past more than that. And that’s — how did this happen at these colleges? Which, you and I both have been talking about this for a long time. And by the way, there’s a group of us, I would call us old-school liberals, which, we get called conservative for being that now. And, for a long time, my dear liberal friends, but the ones who only watch MSNBC and read The New York Times, they were like, what are you talking about? If there’s anything good that has come out of this, it’s that now you see what we’ve been talking about. We were not making it up.”

Watch the clip below:

Welcome to the party, folks! Big thanks to @billmaher for hosting FIRE's @glukianoff last night for a conversation about free speech on college campuses! : @RealTimers/ @HBO pic.twitter.com/pvSxsiWSUt — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) December 9, 2023

Here’s a longer clip if you want to watch:

Maher has been very red-pilled in recent months. It’s a nice change.