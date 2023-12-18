Biden’s Daughter Owes Thousands in Back Taxes

Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley, yes that daughter, the one he took “inappropriate showers” with according to diary entries, owes over $5,000 in income taxes.

According to Fox News, Ashley Biden owes thousands of dollars in back taxes beginning in 2015.

Fox News reported:

Ashley Biden, President Biden’s daughter, owes $5,000 in income taxes beginning in 2015, according to a recent tax lien docket first obtained by Fox News Digital. Liens are legal claims imposed by the government on a property or assets to secure unpaid taxes after repeated attempts to collect. On Dec. 1, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in Philadelphia County notified Biden that the “amount of such unpaid tax, interest, additions or penalties is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania upon the taxpayer’s property – real, personal, or both – as the case may be,” according to the notice. The period start date listed on the lien begins Jan. 1, 2015 – when Joe Biden was vice president in the Obama administration – and ends Jan. 1, 2021, days before he was sworn in as president.

Biden’s son Hunter also doesn’t pay income taxes.

Earlier this month Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

The indictment details a “four-year scheme” to avoid the $1.4+ million tax obligations he owed between 2016 and 2019 and to file false returns.

If convicted, Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant individually received more than $7 million in total gross income. This included in excess of $1.5 million in 2016, $2.3 million in 2017, $2.1 million in 2018, $1 million in 2019 and approximately $188,000 from January through October 15, 2020. In addition, from January through October 15, 2020, the Defendant received approximately $1.2 million in financial support to fund his extravagant lifestyle,” according to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

The Bidens believe they are above the law.