Biden Secretary of State Blinken Gets Roasted on Twitter for Declaring Pride in ‘Global Peace and Security’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is getting absolutely roasted on Twitter after declaring his pride in ‘global peace and security’ under Biden.

We had peace and security under Trump but on Biden’s watch, the world is flying apart at the seams at record speed.

There’s a war in Ukraine, a war in Israel and there are threats of other conflicts on the horizon.

FOX News reports:

Blinken mocked for taking pride in Biden State Department’s work to ‘strengthen global peace and security’ Prominent conservatives on social media trashed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for touting his department’s work to “strengthen global peace.” On Thursday, Blinken shared a link to a State Department year-end media presentation, titled “Portraits of Diplomacy: 2023, A Photographic Journey with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken,” which depicted key moments in the government official’s work throughout the year. Blinken posted, “As I reflect on the miles traveled, countries visited, and intense diplomacy over the past year, I am proud of our work to build stronger partnerships and strengthen global peace and security.” The introduction to the “photographic journey” page, composed entirely of pictures of Blinken, said, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken calls America’s partnerships its greatest strategic asset. In 2023, he traveled more than 380,000 kilometers and visited over two dozen countries to meet with our nation’s partners. He pledged solidarity with allies and offered assistance after disasters.”

See Blinken’s tweet below:

As I reflect on the miles traveled, countries visited, and intense diplomacy over the past year, I am proud of our work to build stronger partnerships and strengthen global peace and security. https://t.co/YLuGpEDzG9 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 28, 2023

Here are some responses:

“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” Blinken: https://t.co/meHzjqQ8JS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 29, 2023

You have completely failed the American People at EVERY turn — drmini14 (@drmini141) December 28, 2023

Dude, the world is on fire and you are blowing your horn, please stop. You should be hiding. — MAGANUT 2024 (@Fred18underpar) December 28, 2023

You’ve seen 2 brutal wars breakout under your tenure. What peace are you talking about? https://t.co/OeVdTP1qx1 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 28, 2023

I’m not sure the world can stand any more of this Biden “peace.” https://t.co/1MBLkdfHfL — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 28, 2023

This administration is beyond parody.