Biden Secretary of State Blinken Gets Roasted on Twitter for Declaring Pride in ‘Global Peace and Security’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is getting absolutely roasted on Twitter after declaring his pride in ‘global peace and security’ under Biden.

We had peace and security under Trump but on Biden’s watch, the world is flying apart at the seams at record speed.

There’s a war in Ukraine, a war in Israel and there are threats of other conflicts on the horizon.

FOX News reports:

Blinken mocked for taking pride in Biden State Department’s work to ‘strengthen global peace and security’

Prominent conservatives on social media trashed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for touting his department’s work to “strengthen global peace.”

On Thursday, Blinken shared a link to a State Department year-end media presentation, titled “Portraits of Diplomacy: 2023, A Photographic Journey with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken,” which depicted key moments in the government official’s work throughout the year.

Blinken posted, “As I reflect on the miles traveled, countries visited, and intense diplomacy over the past year, I am proud of our work to build stronger partnerships and strengthen global peace and security.”

The introduction to the “photographic journey” page, composed entirely of pictures of Blinken, said, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken calls America’s partnerships its greatest strategic asset. In 2023, he traveled more than 380,000 kilometers and visited over two dozen countries to meet with our nation’s partners. He pledged solidarity with allies and offered assistance after disasters.”

See Blinken’s tweet below:

Here are some responses:

This administration is beyond parody.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

