Biden Reacts to Colorado Supreme Court Decision to Bar His Main Political Opponent from Ballot: “No Question” Trump Supported Insurrection (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to deliver remarks at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce.

A reporter on the tarmac asked Joe Biden about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The legal challenge to block Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot in Colorado citing the 14th Amendment headed to the state’s supreme court earlier this month.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

However, Joe Biden on Wednesday said there is “no question” Trump supported an insurrection.

“Whether the 14th Amendment applies, we’ll let the Court make that decision,” Biden said to reporters on the tarmac.

“He certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero. He seems to be doubling down on about everything,” Biden said of Trump.

WATCH:

BIDEN: “Whether the 14th Amendment applies, we’ll let the Court make that decision” pic.twitter.com/IB93ReYyOk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 20, 2023

“Your reaction to the Colorado ruling!?” a reporter shouted as Biden shuffled to his motorcade.

“I’m not gonna comment on a court case! That’s up to the court,” Biden said.

This is typical of Joe Biden. He hides like a coward as his hired gun Jack Smith and radical justices do the dirty work to mortally wound his main political opponent.

