Biden Headed to Fundraiser Next Week With His Most Reliable Constituency – Liberal Hollywood

As Joe Biden continues to sink in polls, he is going to see his most reliable supporters for cash in liberal Hollywood.

You know how you sometimes look at a poll and it shows that a small percentage of people think that the country is headed in the right direction and you wonder who those people are? It’s these people.

Many of these people have money and they’re actually going to bank on another term for Biden.

Breitbart News reports:

Biden Heading to Hollywood for Major Star-Studded Fundraiser as Democrats Cast Doubt on His Reelection Chances President Joe Biden will head to Los Angeles next week for a big-dollar event that will be his first since strikes by writers and actors effectively ground his fundraising to a halt in the heart of the entertainment industry, which has long served as the ATM for the Democratic Party. The event next Friday at the home of Michael Smith, a celebrity interior designer, and his partner James Costos, a former HBO executive who was President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Spain, is expected to raise millions and draw a star-studded crowd. Rocker Lenny Kravitz is expected to perform. Director Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, who starred in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” are among the hosts of the event, as are recording industry mogul David Geffen, “Scandal” showrunner Shonda Rhimes and “This is Spinal Tap” director Rob Reiner, according to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, is also a co-host. Barbra Streisand is set to attend. “We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm. We don’t do many events, but when we do, we do it out of a great passion,” Smith said.

Useful idiots, one and all.

Top tickets for first Biden Hollywood fundraiser since end of strikes approach $1 million https://t.co/dKuE3q7GmB — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 30, 2023

Luckily, these people don’t have anywhere near the influence they did in other times.