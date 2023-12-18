Biden Goes on Leisurely Shopping Spree in Delaware as Authorities Shut Down International Commerce to Free Up Agents to Help with Flood of Illegals (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden went on a leisurely shopping spree in Delaware on Monday as thousands of military-age men invade the southern border.

Biden arrived in Newcastle, Delaware on Sunday where he will spend the next couple of days.

A drunk driver in Delaware crashed into Joe Biden’s parked motorcade as he argued with a reporter over his abysmal poll numbers Sunday evening.

VIDEO:

On Monday Joe Biden went on a leisurely shopping trip and stopped for lunch at Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar along North Union Street in Wilmington, Delaware.

VIDEO:

Biden’s motorcade pulled into a mall in Wilmington. He stopped at “Indulgence Jewelers” according to Bloomberg reporter Josh Wingrove.

WATCH:

Reporters shouted at Hunter and Joe Biden after they emerged from a store.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, thousands of military-age men from Africa and the Middle East invaded the southern border on Monday.

The border invasion got so bad on Monday that authorities are “suspending railway operations” at the border to free up agents to help with the onslaught of illegals.

“In other words, they’re shutting down international commerce in order to help speed up processing of these migrants,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

WATCH:

