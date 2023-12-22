Biden Commutes Sentences of 11 Convicts with Meth and Cocaine Offenses, Citing ‘Equal Justice Under Law’

On Friday, Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 11 individuals who were serving time for drug offenses, according to a statement from the White House.
The individuals whose sentences were commuted had been convicted of various drug-related offenses, including conspiracy to distribute cocaine, distribution of cocaine base, and distribution of crack cocaine within proximity to a school.
Is Joe Biden getting ready to pardon his son?
Joe Biden is also expanding last year’s pardon of individuals for simple possession of marijuana to include those convicted on federal lands and in Washington, D.C. This expansion is set to affect thousands of individuals.
“America was founded on the principle of equal justice under law. Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect this core value that makes our communities safer and stronger,” Biden said in a statement.
“That is why today I am announcing additional steps I am taking to make the promise of equal justice a reality,” he added.
“My Administration will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver reforms that advance equal justice, address racial disparities, strengthen public safety, and enhance the wellbeing of all Americans,” the statement concluded.
The White House disclosed the names and details of those who have been granted clemency. The full list of individuals whose sentences have been commuted by Biden is as follows:
- Felipe Arriaga – Sunnyside, Washington
- Earlie Deacon Barber – Dothan, Alabama
- James Michael Barber – Gastonia, North Carolina
- Anthony Ewing – Union City, Georgia
- Quittman Andre Goodley – Austin, Texas
- Deondre Cordell Higgins – Kansas City, Missouri
- Leroy Lymons – Pensacola, Florida
- Angel Rosario – Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Esaias J. Tucker – Tallahassee, Florida
- Darryl Allen Winkfield – Augusta, Georgia
- Kenneth Winkler – Indianapolis, Indiana
From the news release:
Felipe Arriaga – Sunnyside, Washington
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine (District of Montana).
Sentence: 20 years of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (December 17, 2009).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.
Earlie Deacon Barber – Dothan, Alabama
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of a mixture and substance containing cocaine and more than 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base (Northern District of Florida).
Sentence: Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (September 9, 2009).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.
James Michael Barber – Gastonia, North Carolina
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine and 280 grams of cocaine base (Western District of North Carolina).
Sentence: 15 years and eight months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (February 13, 2015).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on February 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.
Anthony Ewing – Union City, Georgia
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base (crack) (Central District of Illinois).
Sentence: 20 years of imprisonment (as amended by order of June 22, 2017), 10-year term of supervised release (January 22, 2016).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.
Quittman Andre Goodley – Austin, Texas
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (Western District of Texas).
Sentence: 20 years of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (July 18, 2012).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on February 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.
Deondre Cordell Higgins – Kansas City, Missouri
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base (Western District of Missouri).
Sentence: Life imprisonment, no supervised release (August 30, 2011).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to a term of 25 years, leaving intact and in effect all other components of the sentence and with the final two years of his incarceration in prerelease custody, to the maximum extent permitted by law.
Leroy Lymons – Pensacola, Florida
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine (Northern District of Florida).
Sentence: Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (June 12, 2012).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to a term of 27 years, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.
Angel Rosario – Allentown, Pennsylvania
Offense: Distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) within 1,000 feet of a public school; distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); distribution of cocaine base (crack) within 1,000 feet of a public school (two counts); distribution of cocaine base (crack) (two counts) (Eastern District of Pennsylvania).
Sentence: 21 years and 10 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release, and $2,500 fine (July 19, 2012).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the eight-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.
Esaias J. Tucker – Tallahassee, Florida
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 280 grams of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and more than 28 grams of cocaine base (Northern District of Florida).
Sentence: 20 years of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (January 29, 2013).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.
Darryl Allen Winkfield – Augusta, Georgia
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute, and to possess cocaine and cocaine base with intent to distribute; distribution of cocaine hydrochloride (three counts); possession of cocaine and cocaine base with intent to distribute (Southern District of Georgia).
Sentence: Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (September 29, 1998).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.
Kenneth Winkler – Indianapolis, Indiana
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine (Southern District of Indiana).
Sentence: 20 years of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (July 23, 2012).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on February 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.