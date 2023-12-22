Biden Commutes Sentences of 11 Convicts with Meth and Cocaine Offenses, Citing ‘Equal Justice Under Law’

On Friday, Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 11 individuals who were serving time for drug offenses, according to a statement from the White House.

The individuals whose sentences were commuted had been convicted of various drug-related offenses, including conspiracy to distribute cocaine, distribution of cocaine base, and distribution of crack cocaine within proximity to a school.

Is Joe Biden getting ready to pardon his son?

Joe Biden is also expanding last year’s pardon of individuals for simple possession of marijuana to include those convicted on federal lands and in Washington, D.C. This expansion is set to affect thousands of individuals.

“America was founded on the principle of equal justice under law. Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect this core value that makes our communities safer and stronger,” Biden said in a statement.

“That is why today I am announcing additional steps I am taking to make the promise of equal justice a reality,” he added.

“My Administration will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver reforms that advance equal justice, address racial disparities, strengthen public safety, and enhance the wellbeing of all Americans,” the statement concluded.

The White House disclosed the names and details of those who have been granted clemency. The full list of individuals whose sentences have been commuted by Biden is as follows:

Felipe Arriaga – Sunnyside, Washington Earlie Deacon Barber – Dothan, Alabama James Michael Barber – Gastonia, North Carolina Anthony Ewing – Union City, Georgia Quittman Andre Goodley – Austin, Texas Deondre Cordell Higgins – Kansas City, Missouri Leroy Lymons – Pensacola, Florida Angel Rosario – Allentown, Pennsylvania Esaias J. Tucker – Tallahassee, Florida Darryl Allen Winkfield – Augusta, Georgia Kenneth Winkler – Indianapolis, Indiana

From the news release: