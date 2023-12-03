Biden Claims 7 Republican Senators Have Privately Told Him They “Agree with Him” But They’re Afraid They’ll Get Primaried and Lose Their Elections (VIDEO)

If true, who are these 7 so-called Republican senators who support Joe Biden?

Joe Biden claimed 7 Republican US Senators have privately told him they support him and want to vote with him but they’re afraid they will get primaried and lose their elections.

Biden made the claim during an interview with MeidasTouch Network co-founder Ben Meiselas.

“Look, for years I’ve served in the Senate. Some of my closest friends, and that’s not hyperbole, were people I disagreed with, Republicans,” Biden said.

He continued, “There are seven Republicans still in the United States Senate who’ve come up to me since I’ve been president saying, “Joe, I agree with you. But if I vote with you at all, I’m going to be primaried and lose my election.””

Biden went on to trash “MAGA” Republicans like Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

WATCH:

Joe Biden also falsely claimed he taught at the University of Pennsylvania during the interview with Ben Meiselas.

The host just stood there and nodded in agreement as Joe Biden lied his face off.