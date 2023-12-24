Biden Brags of Being a Bipartisan Unifier as His Campaign Compares Trump to Hitler and Democrats Work to Get Him Removed From the Ballot

Joe Biden recently published a tweet in which he patted himself on the back for being a bipartisan unifier. Yes, really.

The guy who regularly casts half of the country as a threat to democracy, while using the DOJ to go after his political opponent, who he has compared to Hitler, thinks he is a unifier.

The same guy who supports his opponent being removed from the ballot in Colorado thinks he is a bipartisan leader. Take a look:

When I came to office, most Americans assumed that bipartisanship was impossible. I never believed it. This year, we've made real progress – Together. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 23, 2023

This year is proof that there's much more that unites us than divides us. But there is so much more to do. Here's to delivering more progress in 2024. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 23, 2023

WARNING CHOKING HAZARD ⚠️ Don’t consume any kind of beverage while reading this post… This might be the biggest lie he’s ever told… #LakeBoss https://t.co/dN8HOITskv — Lake Boss ‍ (@ClayDeux) December 23, 2023

Bipartisan Biden = arresting & removing his political opponents from the ballot. https://t.co/Qrgni53Spc — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) December 23, 2023

Here’s the great unifier. From Politico:

Biden camp posts graphic with Trump pictured next to Hitler President Joe Biden’s campaign on Wednesday posted a graphic directly comparing former president Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler, replete with images of the two men on each side. The graphic, shared in a post on X, marks an even more aggressive turn in a highly charged attempt by the Biden campaign to link its likely Republican general election opponent with the Nazi leader. And it foreshadows how central the attack line is likely to be as part of the president’s efforts to win reelection. Under the banner “TRUMP PARROTS HITLER,” the graphic lists three quotes from the 45th president next to those from Nazi leader. “Immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country,’” read one Trump quote. Below it read a partial quote from Hitler: “’Contamination of the blood’ by ‘an inferior race’ will lead to the fall of Germany.”

This is not a coincidence pic.twitter.com/oaSDcb0yzs — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 20, 2023

So much unity.