BIDEN BORDER CRISIS: Massive Group of Military-Age Men From China Invade US Border in California (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

A massive group of military-age men from China invaded the southern border in California on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants from all over the world are traveling through the Darien Gap en route to the United States every month.

Illegals from Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and South and Central America are making the trek to the United States.

The latest group of illegals to invade California were mainly from China.

Jacumba, which is about 75 miles east of San Diego, has been a hangout for thousands of illegals after crossing the border. The high desert has been a drop-off location for smugglers for illegals to live in makeshift camps.

The group Border Kindness, which is a non-governmental organization that helps provide resources for illegals, has provided food and water in areas where terrain is difficult to traverse in the San Diego mountains.

A large group of illegals, mostly from China, crossed through the open gaps on the border wall in Jacumba Hot Springs, California.

Video posted to X by Jorge Ventura Media on Monday showed the group of military-age men lined up in front of Border Patrol agents.

WATCH:

HAPPENING NOW Large groups of migrants , mostly Chinese national men crossing illegally through open gaps on the border wall in Jacumba Hot Springs , CA @NewsNation Tomorrow San Diego County officials will vote on whether the county will spend $3 million in taxpayer funds for… pic.twitter.com/mPN46jr7yH — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 4, 2023

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, more than 10,000 illegal aliens have been encountered at the US-Mexico in the last 24 hours on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

NEW: Per CBP sources, there were over 10,000 migrant encounters at the southern border in last 24 hours, including 8,400+ apprehended by Border Patrol after crossing illegally, & another 1,700+ encountered at CBP ports of entry. More than 20,000 in CBP custody as of this morning. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 4, 2023

In October hundreds of illegal aliens who crossed the southern border into San Diego, California, were smuggled to a makeshift campsite in the local mountains.