BEYOND STUPID: Democrat Official in San Francisco Blames City’s Homeless Problem on… Capitalism

A Democrat city supervisor in San Francisco is blaming the city’s massive homeless problem on capitalism. This is so dumb.

Who are the people in San Francisco defending capitalism? As we have documented numerous times, small business owners and large companies are fleeing the city in droves over crime and homelessness and no one from the city is sticking up for them.

San Francisco is run by leftists and has been for decades. Blaming capitalism is what stupid, progressive, Bernie Sanders-supporting college students do. It’s not acceptable from a city official.

San Francisco Democrat says homelessness crisis in his district is 'absolutely the result of capitalism'

The New York Post reports:

San Francisco Democrat says homelessness crisis in his district is ‘absolutely the result of capitalism’ San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston claimed the city’s homelessness problems were “absolutely the result of capitalism,” and it was “counterproductive” to arrest people openly doing drugs. Preston’s District 5 includes the Tenderloin District, an area known for its open-air drug market. Nearly half of the city’s homeless population lived in this district in 2022, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The Democratic Socialist supervisor argued his district was particularly affected by homelessness because of the country’s economic structure. “I think what you’re seeing in the Tenderloin is absolutely the result of capitalism and what happens in capitalism to the people at the bottom rungs,” the local leader reportedly remarked in a new documentary by the UK outlet, UnHerd. “The biggest driver of why folks are on the street is because they lost their jobs, income or were evicted from their homes, usually for not being able to pay the rent. So you have major landlords literally causing folks to lose their homes, and real estate speculation making it impossible for folks to find an affordable place to live,” he reportedly said in the interview.

Are there people living on the street because they hit hard times and lost their homes? Yes, absolutely. But they are in the minority. The vast majority of homeless people in cities like San Francisco are living that way because they are mentally ill, or addicted to drugs, or both.

San Francisco's policies are the problem, not capitalism

This is not a capitalism problem. If anything, the city of San Francisco would look better right now if they defended the capitalists (business owners) instead of coddling the homeless.