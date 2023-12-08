The Best Ever! Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Becomes First NCAA Player to reach 3,000 Points, 750 Rebounds, and 750 Assists in Latest Win Over ISU – VIDEO

Basketball sensation Caitlin Clark from Des Moines, Iowa set a new record on Wednesday night. The Hawkeye women’s basketball play scored her 3,000 point joining 15 other female players ever to reach the mark in NCAA history.

Clark stands alone in that she also has 750 rebounds and 750 assists to her credit.

And Caitlin throws BOMBS.

Caitlin Clark passes 3,000 career points from deeeeep pic.twitter.com/MXz0G3Lt2L — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) December 7, 2023

In case you have not read about this basketball sensation – Iowa women’s basketball team has sold out all of their games at home. Iowa fans are traveling now to away games to see this basketball sensation.

And numerous stadiums are reporting attendance records wherever Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are playing.

Once you see Clark throwing up shots from near half court you will know why!

Caitlin Clark. A household name. pic.twitter.com/jTJp0eP93P — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 7, 2023

Caitlin Clark becomes the first player in Division 1 history (men's or women’s) with 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists. AND @CaitlinClark22 is still eligible next season! @IowaWBB @TheIowaHawkeyes pic.twitter.com/rEI4jjyqZ6 — Paul Baker (@followpaulbaker) December 7, 2023

Check this out.