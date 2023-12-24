Barbarians: Radical Pro-Palestinian Protesters Harass Jewish Mother of Female Israeli Hostage Naama Levy Held By Hamas

Radical Muslims and their far left supporters harassed Ayelet Levy Shacher the mother of Hamas hostage Naama Levy.

Naama was famously seen on video after Hamas captured her in southern Israel and drove her to Gaza. In video released after her capture, Naama is seen bleeding from her crotch, her buttox, her face and legs, and is dragged from the back of the car into the backseat of the vehicle that is filled with Muslim men screaming ‘Allahu Akbar.’

Here is an earlier video of Ayelet and her daughter’s tormenters.

Ayelet was recently in New York City for an event to raise money and raise awareness of her daughter’s capture and hostage status.

Pro-Hamas protesters recently harassed the poor woman who is suffering each day knowing her daughter is in the hands of heartless killers.

This is happening in New York City.

Via The Geller Report:

Ms. Levy was in New York at an event working to raise awareness for those still in Gaza. She was screamed at by genocidal Jew hating protesters. The NYPD stood by and did nothing. Absolutely sickening.