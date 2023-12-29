Award Winning Turkish Reporter Meltem Günay Fired For Displaying “Pro-Israel” Starbucks Cup During Broadcast

Award-winning Turkish reporter for TGRT Haber in Turkey, Meltem Günay, was fired after a Christmas Eve broadcast where she displayed a Starbucks cup on her desk.

The act was seen as provocative in the Muslim country where Starbucks is viewed to be “pro-Israel.” Consumers in Turkey have waged a nationwide boycott of the coffee company in support of Palestine since the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians on October 7th.

Coffee drinkers in Turkey have waged a nationwide boycott of Starbucks in recent weeks due to what pro-Palestinian sympathizers allege is the company’s bias toward Israel. Social media users have circulated viral videos showing them protesting outside Starbucks locations and demanding that customers shun the coffee giant.

In Turkey, protesters began to destroy American Starbucks coffee shops that finance Israel. Also in Istanbul, Ankara, Adana and Diyarbakir, Turks take to the streets in anti-Israel protests. Large crowds came to the Israeli diplomatic mission in Istanbul and began shooting…

Shortly after the broadcast, the station announced Günay and her director were terminated.

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE PUBLIC In the news broadcast of TGRT Haber TV dated 24.12.2023, Meltem Günay, who was an announcer, was seen presenting the news with a Starbucks cup in front of her. In accordance with the principles of our institution, it is strictly forbidden for the announcer to present on TGRT News TV in a way that will covertly advertise any company. The news anchor and director who acted contrary to this principle were terminated for just cause. Our institution has an understanding that knows the sensitivities of the Turkish people regarding Gaza and defends them to the end. It is absolutely impossible to approve any action or publication contrary to this. We do not approve of this action of the presenter and director, whose employment contracts were terminated, and we strongly condemn it. For this reason, their employment contracts were terminated. From now on, our institution will continue to stand by the Gaza and Turkish people and protect their sensitivities until the end. It is announced to the public with respect. TGRT Haber TV A.Ş.

KAMUOYUNA DUYURU TGRT Haber TV’nin 24.12.2023 tarihli haber yayınında spikerlik yapan Meltem Günay‘ın önünde Starbucks’a ait bir fincan ile haber sunduğu görülmüştür. Kurumumuzun ilkeleri gereği spikerin TGRT Haber TV’de herhangi bir firmanın örtülü reklamını yapacak şekilde… — TGRT HABER (@tgrthabertv) December 24, 2023

Turkey has been vocal in its support of Hamas. The Gateway Pundit reported in November that tear gas and water cannons were deployed as THOUSANDS of angry Muslims attempted to storm the Incirlik Air Base housing US troops near Adana, Turkey “in defense” of Gaza and Hamas.