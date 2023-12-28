Audacious: Turkish President Compares Israeli PM to Adolf Hitler

Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has declared that there are no differences between the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The Turkish leader made these remarks on Wednesday, December 27th.

Erdogan compared Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip to the treatment given by Nazis to the Jewish people. He labeled Israel as a “terrorist state,” referred to Netanyahu as the “butcher of Gaza,” and regarded Hamas, which governs the Palestinian territory, as a “liberation group.”

Erdogan intensified his criticism against Israel after the destruction in Gaza by the Israeli offensive ordered by Prime Minister Netanyahu in response to the bloody attack by Hamas militants on October 7th in southern Israel.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official profile of the Israeli Prime Minister responded to Erdogan’s statement by mentioning Turkey’s attacks on the Kurds. On Saturday, 23, the country targeted bases, shelters, and oil facilities supposedly linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Netanyahu stated, “Erdogan, who commits genocide against the Kurds and holds the world record for imprisoning journalists opposing his regime, is the last person who can preach morality.”

Netanyahu further claimed that Erdogan is close to Hamas leaders and compared the group to the Islamic State. The association between these organizations is one of Israel’s key points in the conflict.