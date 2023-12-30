Armenian Christian Bishops, Priests, Deacons Attacked in Jerusalem by Dozens of Masked Muslims



Armenian priests in Jerusalem

Armenian Christians in Jerusalem were violently attacked by more than 30 masked Arab Muslims in Jerusalem on Thursday.

“Armenian clerics in Jerusalem are fighting for their lives,” the Armenian Patriarchate told the Jerusalem Post.

Several of the Armenian priests were “seriously injured.”

According to the Jerusalem Post, the ambush attack was in response to a lawsuit to cancel an agreement related to a land lease of the Armenian Quarter.

“The Armenian Patriarchate filed a lawsuit to cancel an agreement it made over two years ago to lease a fourth of the Armenian Quarter to Australian Jewish developer Danny Rothman (Rubinstein) and his Christian Arab partner George Warwar (Hadad) for 98 years. Once local and international Armenians understood what had happened, they began protesting, including holding a weekly vigil, to pressure the Patriarchate to cancel the deal.” the Jerusalem Post reported.

The Armenian Patriarchate told The Post that the developers used violence to intimidate the clerics.

“Instead of going through a legal process, they brought criminals and attacked our community,” Bishop Koryoun Baghdasaryan told the Jerusalem Post.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Over 30 armed provocateurs wearing ski masks and some carrying lethal weapons attacked a group of Armenian bishops, priests, deacons, and other citizens on Thursday in the Old City of Jerusalem, according to the Armenian Patriarchate. “A mass and coordinated physical attack was launched,” the Patriarchate wrote in an official letter to the Police and Israeli government, which The Jerusalem Post reviewed. “Several priests, students, and indigenous Armenians are seriously injured.” “They attacked us,” Bishop Koryoun Baghdasaryan, director of the Real Estate Department for the Patriarchate, told the Post.

Armenian Patriarchate Chancellor Aghan Gogchyan said the attackers used pepper spray and other chemicals, which they targeted at seminary students, several of whom were taken to the hospital. The Police confirmed that it received the letter and said that arrests were made on both sides – both Armenians and Muslims who allegedly carried out the attack. No one has been officially charged, the Police said.

