Argentine President Javier Milei Shares Passionate Deep-Throated Kiss with Actress Girlfriend on Stage at Her New Show

Argentine President Javier Milei and his girlfriend Fatima Florez share a passionate kiss on stage during her weekend performance.

Fátima Flórez is a highly acclaimed Argentine actress, impersonator, and comedian. She is the partner of Javier Milei, the libertarian president of Argentina.

On Saturday night, during a performance, Argentine President Javier Milei and his girlfriend Fatima Florez shared a deep kiss on stage during her performance.

News RND reported:

Friday night’s Fatima 100% performance was not just another performance. The presence of President Javier Milei in the front row of the Roxy Theater in Mar del Plata, from the beginning to the end of the show, made a big difference.

During the two-hour performance, in which there were several nods to the president, there was the possibility that Milei would take the stage at some point. And that happened in the end. It was at the request of the audience and the last scene of the show looked a lot like the closing of a party rally.

With an audience 100% in favor – to paraphrase the title of the show – the president did not waste a second on stage. First, a passionate kiss with his girlfriend, Fatima Florez. Then, a short political speech; Then a new kiss that was even more passionate. Finally, the two retreated together to the dressing rooms.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

