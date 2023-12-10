Anti-Semitism in New York: Jewish Man Attacked and Beaten Outside His Home on First Night of Hanukkah

A Jewish man was attacked and beaten in front of his home in New York on the first night of Hanukkah.

Joshua Merenfeld, 40, was attacked on Friday night while standing outside in front of his apartment building in Crown Heights in Brooklyn.

The father of five was enjoying his night and minding his own business when an unknown attacker approached him. He called him a “Dirty Jew,” then hit him repeatedly and stomped on him after he fell to the ground. During the attack, he continued to say more anti-Semitic words and profanities.

New York Post reported:

A Jewish father of five was beaten in front of his own home as his attacker spewed antisemitic vitriol in Brooklyn on Friday — just a day before another man was robbed of his $2,500 traditional Jewish headpiece in the borough as antisemitism continues to rise across New York City. Joshua Merenfeld, 40, was dressed in Jewish religious garb and enjoying the first night of Hanukkah when an unknown assailant attacked him and snarled, “Dirty Jew” in the victim’s front yard in Crown Heights. “It was a real beating,” Merenfeld told NBC 4, noting that he was pummeled repeatedly, knocked over and stomped on. “Definitely doesn’t feel good to have this happen in your own front yard.”

As Merenfeld was lying on the ground severly injured, the attacker stole his phone and took off.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries and released.

Watch:

According to the NYPD, the suspect (wearing a mask), was on camera while seen entering Kingston Ave and Eastern Parkway subway station.

At this time, he has not been apprehended.

There has been a major rise in antisemitism around the globe and the U.S. New York Post reported in November that there was a 214% increase in hate crimes against Jews in October of this year compared to the previous October in New York City.