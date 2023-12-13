Another One! Miami University Professor Accuses Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay of Plagiarizing Her Work

Miami University professor Anne Williamson accused embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay of plagiarizing her work.

On Monday, The Gateway Pundit reported that allegations have now emerged suggesting President Gay may have committed academic misconduct by plagiarizing her PhD thesis, potentially breaching Harvard’s academic code of ethics. Having made history as Harvard’s first black President in 2023, Gay’s academic credentials, including her bachelor’s degree from Stanford and her master’s and PhD from Harvard, have come under intense scrutiny.

First, Gay lifts an entire paragraph nearly verbatim from a paper by Lawrence Bobo and Franklin Gilliam’s, while passing it off as her own paraphrase and language. This is a direct violation of Harvard's policy: "When you paraphrase, your task is to distill the source’s ideas… pic.twitter.com/t6enHp3dN9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

Claudine Gay defended her academic record and said she stands by the ‘integrity’ of her scholarship.

“I stand by the integrity of my scholarship. Throughout my career, I have worked to ensure my scholarship adheres to the highest academic standards,” said Gay in a statement to the Boston Globe.

On Tuesday evening it was revealed that another professor accused Claudine Gay of plagiarizing their work.

“Miami University professor Anne Williamson has come forward accusing Claudine Gay of plagiarizing her work. Williamson told the New York Post that she was “angry” and stated, “it does look like plagiarism to me,” Investigative reporter Christopher Rufo said.

BREAKING: Miami University professor Anne Williamson has come forward accusing Claudine Gay of plagiarizing her work. Williamson told the New York Post that she was “angry” and stated, “it does look like plagiarism to me.” pic.twitter.com/sz0cbEJ15K — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 13, 2023

Billboard trucks were sent to Harvard’s New England Campus on Sunday demanding the university’s president Claudine Gay be fired.

The trucks displayed Claudine Gay’s photo along with the words “Fire Gay.”

Claudine Gay came under fire for dismissing the calls for genocide against the Jews to be a violation of the school’s code of conduct in front of the House Education Committee earlier this month.

After a board meeting Monday evening, it was decided that Claudine Gay would keep her job as Harvard president.