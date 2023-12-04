In Another Likely Rigged Election Venezuelan Marxist Leaders Cheer Referendum to Invade and Annex Neighboring Oil Rich Guyana

The communist Maduro regime in Venezuela held a vote on Sunday on whether or not to invade and annex a majority of its neighboring country Guyana.

Guyana recently found vast oil reserves off its coast. So Venezuela immediately began plotting on how to steal these reserves.

The mainstream media insists the territory is “disputed” despite the fact that the boundaries were drawn out more than 100 years ago!

BREAKING: Venezuela has voted to incorporate disputed territory in neighboring country Guyana — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 4, 2023

The vote was held on Sunday.

Venezuela is holding a referendum vote today on the issue of annexing 160,000 sq km of neighbouring Guyana. Territorial dispute is more than a century old, but has taken on a far more serious and immediate tone following the discovery of vast Guyanese oil reserves. pic.twitter.com/H3jeVZT4lP — Rory Johnston (@Rory_Johnston) December 3, 2023

The communists are on the march here at home and abroad.

Voters in Venezuela rejected the International Court of Justice’s jurisdiction over the country’s territorial dispute with Guyana and backed the creation of a new state in the potential oil-rich Esequibo region in a referendum https://t.co/uUA3ziRrDu — Reuters (@Reuters) December 4, 2023

According to users on The Tupi Report – the regime insisted that nearly 10 million voters came out to vote today… And the referendum passed.

Of course, the referendum passed with 96% to 98% approval.



Daniel D. Martino reported on X.

The Maduro regime says that over 10 million Venezuelans voted in today’s referendum on annexing the disputed territory controlled by neighboring nation Guyana. This is laughable. So you get an idea, Venezuela’s peak total population was about 30 million and nearly 8 million have emigrated, mostly adults. Moreover, people in the country have seen and posted pictures and videos of the voting centers. It’s deserted. Very few people went to vote, and most of them were public employees forced to do so. This should serve as a lesson for next year when the opposition tries to participate in the “presidential election”. Elections are rigged in Venezuela. It’s not that dead people vote or there’s ballot stuffing. They just don’t bother with that. They make up the numbers.