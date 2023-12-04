In Another Likely Rigged Election Venezuelan Marxist Leaders Cheer Referendum to Invade and Annex Neighboring Oil Rich Guyana

The communist Maduro regime in Venezuela held a vote on Sunday on whether or not to invade and annex a majority of its neighboring country Guyana.

Guyana recently found vast oil reserves off its coast. So Venezuela immediately began plotting on how to steal these reserves.

The mainstream media insists the territory is “disputed” despite the fact that the boundaries were drawn out more than 100 years ago!

The vote was held on Sunday.

The communists are on the march here at home and abroad.

According to users on The Tupi Report – the regime insisted that nearly 10 million voters came out to vote today… And the referendum passed.

Of course, the referendum passed with 96% to 98% approval.

Daniel D. Martino reported on X.

The Maduro regime says that over 10 million Venezuelans voted in today’s referendum on annexing the disputed territory controlled by neighboring nation Guyana.

This is laughable. So you get an idea, Venezuela’s peak total population was about 30 million and nearly 8 million have emigrated, mostly adults.

Moreover, people in the country have seen and posted pictures and videos of the voting centers. It’s deserted. Very few people went to vote, and most of them were public employees forced to do so.

This should serve as a lesson for next year when the opposition tries to participate in the “presidential election”. Elections are rigged in Venezuela. It’s not that dead people vote or there’s ballot stuffing. They just don’t bother with that. They make up the numbers.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

