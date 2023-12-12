ANOTHER LIE: Joe Biden Claims Ronald Reagan Sent Marine One to Take Him to Walter Reed After Brain Aneurysm (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Philadelphia to deliver remarks at the announcement event for the city receiving a $22.4 million SAFER Grant award that will fund firefighters’ salary and benefits.

Biden wandered around lost and mumbled something incoherently as he arrived with PA Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Biden claimed Ronald Reagan sent Marine One to take him to Walter Reed after he had a brain aneurysm in the 1980s.

Of course, Biden botched the name of the presidential helicopter.

“President Reagan was nice enough to send Air Force Helicopter One to take me down, but it couldn’t fly,” Biden said to firefighters on. “And so my fire department came up, put me in the back and took me on heavy snow on the day I went down to Walter Reed.”

This is a brazen lie. This never happened.

Excerpt from The New York Post:

President Biden referred to the presidential helicopter Marine One as “Air Force Helicopter One” Monday — while claiming that Ronald Reagan sent the chopper to take him from Delaware to the DC-area Walter Reed military hospital when Biden had a brain aneurysm in the 1980s. The 81-year-old’s anecdote is, like other biographical details he’s shared in public remarks, not supported by his own autobiography — or by Reagan’s daily presidential diary. A review of records posted online by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library turned up no corroborating evidence. Press reports indicate that then-Sen. Biden was admitted to Walter Reed on Feb. 12, 1988 — and Reagan’s daily diary, which includes a detailed account of his meetings and phone calls, shows no discussions about sending the chopper to assist the Democrat. In fact, Reagan himself was unable to use Marine One on the morning of Feb. 12 due to poor weather, according to a handwritten annotation, forcing him to take a motorcade to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to board Air Force One for a flight to Los Angeles. The term “Marine One” is used for whichever helicopter the president is traveling in, rather than a specific vehicle — as is the case with the term “Air Force One” — and it’s typically joined by two identical decoys. It’s unclear how many times presidents may have tried to loan one of the military helicopters as a favor.

Biden on Monday also lied about his house burning down.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many).

“They also saved my home and my wife’s life. When I was away, it was the last day for the most famous guy doing ‘Meet the Press’ in Washington DC and I was doing the program….and what happened was lightning struck a pond behind my house, hit a wire, came up through the basement of my home and three stories and the smoke ended up being that thick,” Biden said making a gesture with his hands.

He continued, “I wasn’t there and my wife was there and my dog and my cat and my ’67 Corvette…all kidding aside they saved my wife and got her out.”

It turns out the house didn’t burn down.

In 2004 lightning struck Biden’s home, starting a small kitchen fire (who hasn’t had a small kitchen fire?) – Jill reported the small fire and it was under control in 20 minutes.