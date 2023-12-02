ANOTHER LIE! Joe Biden Claims He “Taught at the University of Pennsylvania For Four Years” – Biden NEVER Taught a Single Class (VIDEO)

Joe Biden once again falsely claimed he taught at the University of Pennsylvania during an interview with MeidasTouch Network co-founder Ben Meiselas.

This is one of Joe Biden’s favorite lies (he has many).

Biden has told a version of this lie many times. This time he claimed he taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years.

“I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years. I also taught at a law school…” Biden said as the sycophantic host nodded in agreement.

WATCH:

Of course, none of this ever happened.

Joe Biden is a legend in his own mind. He was paid $1 million by UPenn but he never taught a single class.

Biden was never a “professor” or teacher after serving as Vice President in 2017. He was paid to give a few speeches (typical career politician/DC grifter) but he never taught a class.