‘America’s Rabbi’ Unloads on ‘Ignorant, Illiterate, Embarrassment’ AOC

Democrat uses Christmas message to claim Jesus is Palestinian

The Christmas messaging from far-left “Squad” member in Congress Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., has left her fighting off a description for being “an ignorant, illiterate, embarrassment.”

It’s because she likened Jesus, for whom the season is celebrated, to Palestinians.

Rabbi Shmuley, widely described as “America’s rabbi,” cited her post and said, “Antisemite @AOC says Jesus was not a Jew, but a Palestinian. What an ignorant, illiterate, embarrassment to both Christianity, and the United States, who has never read a single page of the New Testament.”

According to a Post Millennial report, AOC was on Instagram with an image depicting a child on top of exploded rubble.

“In the story of Christmas, Christ was born in modern-day Palestine under the threat of a government engaged in a massacre of innocents,” she said, comparing the plight of Jesus, Mary and Joseph to those caught in the current military campaign by Israel against the terrorists of Hamas, based in Gaza.

They invaded Israel and butchered some 1,400 civilians on Oct. 7, prompting Israel’s response, a promise to destroy that terror threat totally.

‘Mary and Joseph, displaced by violence and forced to flee, became refugees in Egypt with a new born (sic) waiting to one day return home. Thousands of years later, right-wing forces are violently occupying Bethlehem as similar stories unfold for today’s Palestinians, so much so that the Christian community in Bethlehem has canceled this year’s Christmas Eve celebrations out of both safety and respect.”

Actually, Muslims given control of Bethlehem years ago have worked to alter the boundaries, and government, so that they are in fact in control of the entire city, and it is through their work that the threat to Christians there has increased exponentially, to the point Christian gatherings are often in a bull’s-eye for violence.

The report said she continued, “And yet, also today, holy children are still being born in a place of unspeakable violence — for every child born, of any identity and from any place, is sacred. Especially the children of Gaza. The entire story of Christmas and Christ himself is about standing with the poor and powerless, the marginalized and maligned, the refugees and immigrants, the outcast and misunderstood without exception. This high Christian holiday is about honoring the precious sanctity of a family that, if the story were to unfold today, would be Jewish Palestinians.”

The report explained Shmuley, a “nationally known religious figure that The Washington Post and Newsweek called ‘the most famous Rabbi in America,'” responded online.

Further, Jacob Kornbluh, senior political reporter for The Forward, noted, “AOC describes Israel as a ‘violent right wing occupying force’ in Christmas post. No mention of Hamas terror, the victims of Oct. 7 attack.”

AOC previously called Israel’s response to the terrorism as “war crimes.”

