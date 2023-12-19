America’s Mayor RUDY GIULIANI Discusses His Ruling Tonight on ‘Gateway: Beyond the Headlines’ at 8 PM ET – And Colorado Supreme Court Ruling! – LIVE STREAM BELOW

Tonight’s Headlines on “The Gateway: Beyond the Headlines”
- Ivory Hecker talks about the crisis in Eagle Pass Texas with Auden Cabello.
- America’s Mayor – Rudy Giuliani – joins Ivory to discuss the absurd ruling against him in a case this week.
- Ivory has Gateway’s Attorney John Burns on to talk about the breaking news that names will finally be released in the Epstein case.
- Representative Janel Brandtjen joins Ivory to discuss ballot integrity issues in the critical swing state of Wisconsin.
- Finally, tonight, some good news for a courtroom! Walk Away Founder Brandon Straka joins Ivory to discuss his legal victory in a J6 case!
