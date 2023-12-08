Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson Had Some Drinks and Prank Called Former CNN Potato Brian Stelter. Here’s How it Happened (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson broke the internet when he dropped his interview with InfoWars host Alex Jones on X.

Alex Jones told Tucker Carlson that Joe Biden wanders around the White House naked in the middle of the night.

“I was told that by the Secret Service and by people who, let’s just say, work with them. I’m going to leave it at that, but I actually have a contact for you. You’ll actually be able to hear it from them when this is over. I’ll let you hear it for yourself. I think they’ll tell you off the record. I think they’re willing to talk to you,” Jones told Carlson.

Jones continued, “He is completely out of his mind. He wanders around for the entire two-and-a-half years. But it’s getting worse. Naked in the White House in the middle of the night, he doesn’t know who he is. They have to give him a bunch of drugs, a bunch of methamphetamines in the morning, then they’ve got to drug him at night. Sometimes he’s got to, though. He’ll be out for the morning for a while, and then comes back out at night for a ball. That’s when there’s a real problem.”

Tucker Carlson confirmed to Alex Jones that Joe Biden is on drugs.

“He is on drugs. I have established that. And I know someone who witnessed it. I’m not guessing at this. I know someone personally who witnessed him taking amphetamines. And this was during the 2020 election,” said Tucker Carlson.

Tucker and Alex Jones also revealed they had some drinks last night and prank-called former CNN potato Brian Stelter.

Recall that Brian Stelter was ousted from CNN last year.



Brian Stelter

Tucker Carlson laughed as he recounted the prank call to Stelter.

VIDEO: