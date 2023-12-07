“Alex Jones Predicted 9/11” – Tucker Carlson Announces Huge Interview With Alex Jones

Tucker Carlson took to X and announced he would interview Info Wars Host Alex Jones.

Carlosn’s interview with Jones, who has been considered one of the most banned men on the planet for speaking out against sinister plots of the globalists, will be released on Thursday.

In Tucker’s announcement, he wrote, “Alex Jones predicted 9-11, in detail and on camera, months before it happened. How did he do that?”

He continued, “And why did the government decide to destroy him after he did? The full interview on Thursday.”

Carlson also posted a video of Alex Jones predicting the 9-11 attacks in great detail.

In a video recording months before 9/11 during his live show, Jones stated, “We Know the Joint Chief of Staffs wanted to blow up airliners, or if you let some terrorist group do it like the World Trade Center, we know who to blame and if there was an outside threat like a Bin Laden who is a known CIA asset from the 80s, he’s the boogeyman they need.”

WATCH:

Alex Jones predicted 9-11, in detail and on camera, months before it happened. How did he do that? And why did the government decide to destroy him after he did? The full interview Thursday. pic.twitter.com/BIzM3BDtAz — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 6, 2023

In recent years, Alex Jones has been facing opposition from almost every sector of society, including the U.S. Court System, Big Tech companies, the banking industry, and much more.

Jones and Tucker have been friends throughout the last decade, and Tucker previously appeared on Info Wars in 2014.

