Al Gore Says There is a Mental Health Crisis Around the World Because “We Are Not Solving the Climate Crisis” (VIDEO)

Global warming charlatan Al Gore appeared on CNN on Sunday and told host Jake Tapper that there is a mental health crisis around the world because of the unsolved ‘climate change’ crisis.

“There is a mental health crisis around the world, I think that one of the main reasons for that is that young people look at the fact that we are not yet solving the climate crisis,” Al Gore said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“We hear the word thrown around ‘poly-crisis.’ Well, solving the climate crisis is a ‘poly-solution.’ We know what to do. We have the means to do it. And we have to make sure that we make the right political choices in our democracy to enable ourselves to make the right choices,” Al Gore said.

WATCH:

.@algore: “There is a mental health crisis around the world, I think that one of the main reasons for that is that young people look at the fact that we are not yet solving the climate crisis” pic.twitter.com/d9sogbEpcW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 10, 2023

On December 13, 2008, junk scientist Al Gore predicted the North Polar Ice Cap would be completely ice-free in five years.

And, with this lie, the global warming hysteria began.

Gore made the prediction to a German audience on December 13, 2008. Al warned them that “the entire North ‘polarized’ cap will disappear in 5 years.” The Gateway Pundit reported on this at the time.

This wasn’t the only time Al Gore made his ice-free prediction. Gore had been predicting the dire scenario since 2007. That means that the North Pole should have melted completely over a decade ago by now.

Junk scientist Al Gore also made the same prediction in 2009.

At least 8 Dire Predictions from Al Gore’s movie never occurred – not even close.

But Al Gore was given a platform on CNN to fearmonger and attack Trump.