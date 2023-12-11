Al Gore: Any Messaging Opposing My View is a ‘Threat to Democracy’

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘The only echo chamber that should be allowed to exist is his own rabbit hole’

This appears to be one of those times when everyone knows what’s going on – massive and total censorship campaigns across America against anything that disagrees with the government’s ideology – but no one actually says it out loud.

Until Al Gore.

He’s now on record confessing that he wants only his messaging allowed.

He claims that allowing people to have access to information that is in conflict with mainstream ideologies is a threat to democracy.

He said social media, which carries those very opposition messages, have “disrupted the balances that used to exist that made representative democracy work much better.”

Gore is demanding a “shared base of knowledge that serves as a basis for reasoning together collectively.”

He insists it’s “an abuse” of the “public forum” for people to have that information, and it causes people to be “sucked into echo chambers.”

Then it’s really bad, he charges. “If you spend too much time in the echo chamber, what’s weaponized is another form of AI, not artificial intelligence, artificial insanity,” he claimed. “I’m serious!”

AL GORE – At COP28. Listen carefully. He says Democracy is under threat because citizens are no longer all getting the same print news (propaganda) Algorithms (that governments can’t control) are threatening democracy. It’s like he thinks we are stupid or insane … oh pic.twitter.com/aQe41iOhNY — Elander & the News (@ElanderNews) December 7, 2023

A report at ZeroHedge.com took the ex-vice president who now is one of the biggest prophets of the global warming ideology, yet maintains a personal residence using massive amounts of energy, to task.

“Apparently, the only echo chamber that should be allowed to exist is Gore’s own rabbit hole, wherein the earth is constantly on the brink of destruction thanks to people not obeying his technocratic mandates,” the report said.” Perhaps Gore is unhappy at his own misinformation being fact checked by individuals who have access to information not produced by corporate media sources that are friendly to him.”

The messaging is a familiar one already. Joe Biden’s White House and other Democrats routinely insist that because President Donald Trump’s agenda and plans differ from theirs, that he poses a threat to democracy.

The report pointed out, “Gore infamously predicted that the north polar ice cap would be ‘ice free’ within 5 to 7 years. It never happened.”

In fact, Fox News a few months ago reported Gore has a “history” of climate claims that have “proven false.”

That report cited Gore’s “unhinged” rant at the World Economic Forum. He made headlines then for claiming global warming was “boiling the oceans.”

His rhetoric included, “We’re still putting 162 million tons [of greenhouse gas] into it every single day and the accumulated amount is now trapping as much extra heat as would be released by 600,000 Hiroshima-class atomic bombs exploding every single day on the earth. That’s what’s boiling the oceans, creating these atmospheric rivers, and the rain bombs, and sucking the moisture out of the land, and creating the droughts, and melting the ice and raising the sea level, and causing these waves of climate refugees.”

The report noted during a climate conference in 2009 Gore claimed there was a “a 75% chance that the entire north polar ice cap, during some of the summer months, could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years.”

It wasn’t, and still isn’t.

Further he released a book with the prediction that global sea levels could rise 20 feet “in the near future.”

But the report noted since 1880, the seas have risen 8-9 inches and it “would take approximately 1,136 years for the world’s sea level to rise 20 feet.”

The report also included a long list of additional unsupported predictions by Gore that have, in fact, not come true.

