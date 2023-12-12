Ainsley Earhardt Wants Nikki Haley as Trump’s Running Mate – Because Trump Needs More Turncoat Warmongers In His Inner Circle

FOX and Friends cohost Ainsley Earhardt believes she has found the perfect running mate for President Trump – Turncoat warmonger Nikki Haley.

Nikki has done such an impressive job this campaign that she has risen to 12% in the national polls after a year of campaigning. What a fireball!

Haley wants more wars and less individual freedom. The GOPe loves her. What could go wrong?

Trump would be ill advised to choose the former governor. There is NOTHING there that appeals to the Trump base.

Trump does not need Mike Pence 2.0 anywhere close to his administration.

Via Midnight Rider.