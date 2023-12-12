Ainsley Earhardt Wants Nikki Haley as Trump’s Running Mate – Because Trump Needs More Turncoat Warmongers In His Inner Circle

by

FOX and Friends cohost Ainsley Earhardt believes she has found the perfect running mate for President Trump – Turncoat warmonger Nikki Haley.

Nikki has done such an impressive job this campaign that she has risen to 12% in the national polls after a year of campaigning. What a fireball!

Haley wants more wars and less individual freedom. The GOPe loves her. What could go wrong?

Trump would be ill advised to choose the former governor. There is NOTHING there that appeals to the Trump base.

Trump does not need Mike Pence 2.0 anywhere close to his administration.

Via Midnight Rider.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.