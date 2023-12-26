After Christmas Swatting Incident, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Sick Death Threats Made Against Her and President Trump

After being swatted for the eighth time, this time on Christmas Day, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed she, her boyfriend Brian Glenn, and President Trump were recently the target of sick death threats made by a deranged man–whom police have not arrested even though he threatened to shoot her in the head and skin her body to make a “parasol,” referencing serial killer Ed Gein. The man also said he wanted to bash in the heads of Trump and Glenn.

Frustrated with the inability of the FBI to track down and make arrests in the swatting incidents, Greene said she will be introducing legislation to “track down swatters.”

Also swatted on Monday was Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) and the parents of Jack Posobiec who were swatted during a family gathering Jack was attending.



Posobiec posted a call for new laws to address swatting, “It is clear federal law is currently inadequate on swatting incidents whether to schools, public figures, or Members of Congress. Such law must be updated. In addition, Congress must address the total failure of federal law enforcement agencies to deal with these violent threats.”

Greene posted three lengthy posts on X Twitter on Monday detailing the threats and the weak response by Capitol Police who emailed Greene saying they had done a phone interview with the deranged man where he claimed he is not a threat. Greene posted screen images of the death threats and a Capitol Police email to her about the interview with the deranged man (details below)

