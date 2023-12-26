After Christmas Swatting Incident, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Sick Death Threats Made Against Her and President Trump

After being swatted for the eighth time, this time on Christmas Day, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed she, her boyfriend Brian Glenn, and President Trump were recently the target of sick death threats made by a deranged man–whom police have not arrested even though he threatened to shoot her in the head and skin her body to make a “parasol,” referencing serial killer Ed Gein. The man also said he wanted to bash in the heads of Trump and Glenn.
Frustrated with the inability of the FBI to track down and make arrests in the swatting incidents, Greene said she will be introducing legislation to “track down swatters.”
Also swatted on Monday was Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) and the parents of Jack Posobiec who were swatted during a family gathering Jack was attending.
File screen image.
Posobiec posted a call for new laws to address swatting, “It is clear federal law is currently inadequate on swatting incidents whether to schools, public figures, or Members of Congress. Such law must be updated. In addition, Congress must address the total failure of federal law enforcement agencies to deal with these violent threats.”
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 26, 2023
Greene posted three lengthy posts on X Twitter on Monday detailing the threats and the weak response by Capitol Police who emailed Greene saying they had done a phone interview with the deranged man where he claimed he is not a threat. Greene posted screen images of the death threats and a Capitol Police email to her about the interview with the deranged man (details below)
I was swatted this morning on Christmas Day and a few days ago – Thursday Dec 21st. we received this death threat where this man is saying I will be shot in the head and skinned to make a “parasol” making a reference to Gein, who was a psychopath killer who would make things out… pic.twitter.com/iW8JvOSJLa
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 25, 2023
And after today, I have been swatted 8 times but the FBI can’t seem to figure out who is responsible for the swatting and says the law doesn’t allow them to track them down.
The FBI can do so many things, has even abused FISA to spy on hundreds of thousands of Americans, but can…
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 25, 2023
They have not arrested Ben McLean yet. They simply called him on the phone and Cap Police sent us this email about what he said.
The outright absurdity of this email response and the fact that they have not arrested this guy is shocking, thankfully I’m a gun owner.
But compare it to how the FBI and DOJ treats J6’ers, Pres Trump, and their political enemies.
Why doesn’t the FBI just call J6’ers on the phone, like the man who says he wants to shoot me in the head and use my skin to make a parasol, and just ask them about what they said on January 6, 2021 instead of hunting them down and locking them up doing the bidding of the DOJ who continues to issue arrest warrants almost everyday for people who said the 2020 election was stolen.
Incredible double standard.
Also, if you read McLean’s messages he says he knows the FBI, names an agent, says he likes them, and says the FBI is recruiting him.
Is the FBI recruiting a man who is threatening to kill a member of congress and crush the skull of President Trump?…
Thankfully my local police are far too smart, know me well, and know exactly what these swatting calls are.
I know there are good FBI agents that are completely sick and tired of the Biden administration they work under.
Swatting is extremely dangerous and people have been killed as a result from swatting calls.
It’s also a waste of police time and resources and harassment.
I will be introducing legislation to track down swatters.
Thank you to everyone who has sent well wishes for me and my family.
I will never stop fighting for what is right and I will always put America first!
No matter what or who attacks me.
Merry Christmas!!
Christ is KING!!!