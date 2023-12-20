“The Actual End of Democracy” – Tucker Carlson on Colorado Supreme Court’s Decision to Bar Trump From 2024 Ballot (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson on Wednesday responded to the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The legal challenge to block Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot in Colorado citing the 14th Amendment headed to the state’s supreme court earlier this month.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

The US Supreme Court will decide if the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling will stand.

Tucker Carlson said the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar Trump from the ballot is the “actual end of democracy.”

January 6 “was not a Trump-led insurrection,” Tucker said. “The crowd had no guns. They had no plan to overthrow the government. Nothing like that has ever emerged.”

Tucker continued, “And above all, Trump was not leading it. He was miles away at the White House at the time where he issued a public statement calling for calm and non-violence, so why were the people on television telling us that Trump led an insurrection?”

Tucker said the media repeatedly claimed Trump led an insurrection in an effort to give talking points to far-left judges and justices working to bar Trump from office.

WATCH: