Actress Susan Sarandon Apologizes for Anti-Jewish Remarks at Rally After Being Dumped by Agency: ‘A Terrible Mistake’

Left wing actress and activist Susan Sarandon recently made some vile anti-Jewish remarks at a rally in New York City. She ended up getting dumped by her agency as a result.

Now she is backtracking, saying that her remarks were a terrible mistake.

It seems like it’s too little and too late. Her career is now damaged goods.

The New York Post reports:

Susan Sarandon apologizes for anti-Jewish rant at NYC rally — after she’s dropped by top Hollywood talent agency: ‘Terrible mistake’ Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon broke her silence Friday night and apologized for her anti-Jewish rant during a pro-Palestinian rally last month in NYC, saying her choice of words was a “terrible mistake.” Sarandon told the crowd at Union Square on Nov. 17 that Jews are “getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence” as she said she intended “to communicate my concern for an increase in hate crimes.” “This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true,” Sarandon wrote in an Instagram post. “As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA., Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day.” She claimed she didn’t plan on speaking at the rally, but was invited on stage to say a few words as she was at the rally with a “diverse group of activists seeking to highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for a cease-fire.”

This is her full statement:

Statement from Susan Sarandon pic.twitter.com/F394QJ1LdO — Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 2, 2023

This is an excellent point.

Rosanne was black listed for less — The Yankees SuperFan (@YanksSuperFan) December 2, 2023

She wasn't sorry until her agency dropped her — LunaLaine (@LunaLaineRain) December 2, 2023

It looks like she is only sorry now that she realizes she hurt herself.