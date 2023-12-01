Actress Julianna Margulies on the Rise of Antisemitism in America: Woke College Kids with ‘They/Them’ Pronouns Supporting Hamas Would Be ‘Beheaded’ in Gaza

Three-time Emmy-winning actress Julianna Margulies had powerful words for college kids who are siding with Hamas in protests across the country and shared concerns about the rise of antisemitism in America.

Margulies wrote an Op-Ed for USA Today, sharing her dismay. Before turning to the outlet, she revealed that The New York Times sat on the piece, forcing her to seek over an op-ed about antisemitism she said the paper “sat” on before turning to USA Today.

By your inaction to reach out, I immediately thought about the Jews of the Holocaust and what that must have felt like when no one spoke out, or stood up to protect them. Perhaps that is why I jump at the chance to march in Black Lives Matter protests, rally everyone I know to fight for LGBTQ+ right and sound the siren when I hear that immigrant children are being held in cages. I will always fight for the human cause because I know how valuable life is. In the week following this horrific event, the silence on your end was deafening. My Jewish girlfriends and I huddled together, crying and trying to make sense of a world gone mad. “It’s 2023!” We said to one another, “How is this still happening?” I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat, I felt sick to my stomach. The silence continued. That’s when we all began to wonder if we were safe. Then people all over the world started weighing in and taking sides. Sides???? There are no sides. This isn’t about sides; this was a terrorist act against Jews by Hamas. Just like the Nazis, Hamas’ main goal: to cleanse the world of Jews.

Following the Op-Ed, Margulies, who is Jewish, appeared on the “Back Room” podcast with host Andy Ostroy to expand on her views.

Regarding LGBTQ support for Hamas terrorists, Margulies tells Ostroy, “It’s those kids who are spewing antisemitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country, these people who want us to call them ‘they/them’ or whatever they want us to call them, which I have respectfully really made a point of doing. Like be whoever you want to be. It’s those people that will be the first people beheaded, and their heads played with as a soccer ball, like a soccer ball on the field. And that’s who they’re supporting? Terrorists who don’t want women to have their rights, don’t want LGBTQ people get executed bar none… and this is who you’re supporting.”

Margulies then directly addressed the vile anti-semitism flourishing on college campuses, “Where are the professors calling all of these students into the auditorium and saying ‘Hold on a minute. Guys, do you understand what a terrorism organization is about? Learn what you are supporting.’”

“There are Muslims, Christians, Catholics, Buddhists, and Jews that are being held hostage, and you’re ripping down posters? Why? What is that going to do? What are you actually trying to say?”

She also took aim at her own industry for Hollywood’s feeble response after the October 7th.

“Can you imagine the WGA [Writers Guild of America] not putting out a statement after George Floyd? And yet when it was the Jews- the Jews, by the way, all of our great material on television is pretty much from the Jews! The fact that they stayed silent for so long until they were pressured into making a statement,” Margulies said. By the way, Me Too movement. The Me Too movement! Women- they cut a fetus out of a pregnant woman’s stomach and filmed it. And the Me Too movement isn’t condemning Hamas?”

“My industry- and I love what I do, of course all the Jews are gonna speak up. it’s the non-Jews that need to speak up. And it really, it really brings me back tonight to the Holocaust and how our ancestors must have felt when their friends suddenly were like, ‘Sorry, you can’t come over anymore.'”

Margulies is taking heat for her comments and being attacked as a racist and Islamaphobe.