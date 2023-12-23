Actor Charlie Sheen Attacked Inside His Malibu Home by Angry Neighbor

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported a neighbor forcibly entered Charlie Sheen’s home and physically assaulted the star actor.
Deputies responded to Sheen’s home on Wednesday afternoon in response to a “battery/disturbance call.”
LASD reported, “Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault.”
The neighbor who attacked Sheen, was arrested and identified as 47-year-old Electra Schrock.
She has since been charged with burglary and suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Law enforcement tells us Charlie Sheen’s neighbor tried to strangle him.
Per NBC News:
A neighbor forced her way into the Southern California home of “Two and a Half Men” actor Charlie Sheen and attacked him, authorities said Friday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheen’s home at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu “regarding a battery/disturbance call,” according to a department statement.
“Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault,” the sheriff added.
Electra Schrock, 47, was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary, officials said. She’s due to appear in court on Friday.
