Actor Charlie Sheen Attacked Inside His Malibu Home by Angry Neighbor

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported a neighbor forcibly entered Charlie Sheen’s home and physically assaulted the star actor.

Deputies responded to Sheen’s home on Wednesday afternoon in response to a “battery/disturbance call.”

LASD reported, “Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault.”

The neighbor who attacked Sheen, was arrested and identified as 47-year-old Electra Schrock.

She has since been charged with burglary and suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Law enforcement tells us Charlie Sheen’s neighbor tried to strangle him.

Per NBC News:

