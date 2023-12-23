Actor Charlie Sheen Attacked Inside His Malibu Home by Angry Neighbor

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported a neighbor forcibly entered Charlie Sheen’s home and physically assaulted the star actor.

Deputies responded to Sheen’s home on Wednesday afternoon in response to a “battery/disturbance call.”

LASD reported, “Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault.”

The neighbor who attacked Sheen, was arrested and identified as  47-year-old Electra Schrock.

She has since been charged with burglary and suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Per NBC News:

A neighbor forced her way into the Southern California home of “Two and a Half Men” actor Charlie Sheen and attacked him, authorities said Friday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheen’s home at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu “regarding a battery/disturbance call,” according to a department statement.

“Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault,” the sheriff added.

Electra Schrock, 47, was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary, officials said. She’s due to appear in court on Friday.

