3 Suspects Arrested For Killing Off-Duty Police Sergeant Over $83 Dollars Worth of Stolen Beer at North Carolina Gas Station

Three suspects were arrested for killing an off-duty police officer at a Sheetz gas station convenience store in Greensboro, North Carolina Saturday evening.

The three suspects, Jamere Justice Foster, 18, Z’quriah Le’Pearce Blackwell, 18, and John Walter Morrison, 28, were charged in connection with the killing of Greensboro Police Department Sgt. Phillip Dale Nix.

According to reports, Sgt. Nix was fatally shot after he confronted the suspects who were in the act of committing a crime.

WGHP-TV reported that according to warrants, Jamere Foster was accused of stealing $83 worth of beer before Sgt. Nix confronted him.

Excerpt from WGHP:

Sergeant Philip Dale Nix was shot and killed at a Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road after witnessing a crime and confronting the suspects, according to Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson. Another off-duty Greensboro police officer and a Guilford County paramedic were able to render aid immediately, but the sergeant died at a local medical facility. Police say that three suspects have been arrested in connection to Nix’s death. Jamere Justice Foster, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony first-degree murder, misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy. Warrants accuse Foster of stealing $83.45 worth of beer from the Sheetz where the sergeant was killed attempting to confront the suspects. His release has not been authorized and he is being held with no bond. Additionally, John Walter Morrison, 28, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with misdemeanor larceny, conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to investigators. Morrison’s release was also not authorized and he is being held with no bond. Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

