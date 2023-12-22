22-Year-old Duluth Football Player Dies from Cardiac Arrest During Football Workout

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) is in mourning following the unexpected death of senior defensive lineman Reed Ryan, who tragically passed away on Tuesday, November 28th, at the age of 22.

Ryan’s passing came unexpectedly after he went into cardiac arrest during a team workout on November 21.

Despite the immediate and vigorous efforts of the athletic training team and the dedicated care of the ICU staff at St. Mary’s-Duluth, Ryan’s condition did not improve.

According to his obituary, Ryan succumbed to a cardiac arrest caused by a “previously undetected genetic heart condition” after a team workout.

“Reed went into cardiac arrest on November 21st following a football team workout in the weight-room doing what he loved. This was the result of an undetected genetic heart condition and a large, loving heart. The athletic training team was tremendous in their efforts to immediately initiate CPR and regain his pulse,” his obituary read.

UMD head football coach Curt Wiese expressed deep sorrow over Ryan’s death, saying, “Our staff and players are devastated about Reed’s passing. Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him.”

“We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time. Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever. He was the epitome of a UMD Bulldog, and what we can all aspire to be. To his family, thank you for allowing us to be part of his inspiring young life. Reed was a Bulldog through and through.”

Forrest Karr, UMD’s director of athletics, also shared his condolences, stating, “Reed’s passing is a profound loss for our community. He was a remarkable young man, known for his kindness, thoughtfulness, and ability to unite people.”

Ryan, an exemplary student, was pursuing a double major in Marketing and Professional Sales at the UMD Labovitz School of Business and Economics.

During his tenure with the UMD Bulldogs, Ryan made a significant impact, both on and off the field. In the past season, he recorded seven tackles and assisted another, culminating in eight tackles over nine games.

According to the school’s press release, he was a key part of the Bulldog defensive unit that led the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) with a low average of 293.9 yards allowed per game.

A native of Waunakee, Wisconsin, Ryan was a standout athlete at Waunakee High School, where he was honored as the most outstanding senior defensive lineman and named the 2018 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year. His high school career was marked by impressive achievements, including a Division 2 State Championship in 2017.

Before joining UMD, Ryan spent four seasons with the North Dakota State University football program, where he was part of two NCAA Division I AA FCS National Championships and earned multiple academic honors.

The UMD community extends its deepest sympathies to Ryan’s family, friends, and teammates.