Young Tennis Player Collapses on Live TV Broadcast (VIDEO)

Newly announced tournament director and Aussie tennis legend Alicia Molik leaped into action, saving a young tennis player who had collapsed.

The incident occurred while Molik, a celebrated two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, was introduced to the media as the new director for one of Australia’s forthcoming premier tennis events.

As Molik detailed her enthusiasm for the role and her plans to invigorate the Adelaide tennis scene, a sudden distressing sound disrupted the proceedings.

A young player, identified only as Jasmine, was seen lying motionless in Memorial Drive’s center court, according to 7News Adelaide.

42-year-old Molik rushed to Jasmine’s aid and administered basic first aid, adeptly rolling Jasmine onto her side to clear her airway, a crucial step in such situations.

Molik remained by Jasmine’s side, a comforting presence until the arrival of paramedics who transferred the teenager to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital for further medical care.

WATCH:

