“You Have Blood on Your Hands!” – Justin Trudeau Run Out of Vancouver Restaurant by Pro-Palestine Protestors (VIDEO)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was run out of a Vancouver restaurant in Chinatown by pro-Palestine/pro-Hamas protestors.
“You have blood on your hands! F–k you! Answer for your crimes. You are killing kids!” the pro-Hamas protestors shouted at Trudeau.
According to Canadian media, more than 100 officers were deployed to the restaurant to protect Trudeau. One man was arrested for assaulting a police officer.
Protestors continued to heckle Trudeau after he exited the restaurant.
WATCH:
As Israel raids al-Shifa hospital, people disrupt @JustinTrudeau while he wines and dines in Vancouver demanding that he call for a #CeasefireNOW.
International war crimes are being committed and Canada is signing off on them. No justice, no peace until Palestine is free. pic.twitter.com/1XtY1xKEgj
— Emma Jackson (@EmmaJackson57) November 15, 2023
The Vancouver Sun reported:
Vancouver police say 100 officers were sent to a restaurant where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was dining last night, after it was surrounded by protesters chanting for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Police say one man was arrested for assaulting an officer, and another for obstruction, while social media videos showed protesters waving Palestinian flags, shouting slogans and jeering Trudeau outside the restaurant in Vancouver’s Chinatown.
Sgt. Steve Addison says the officers were sent to control the crowd so Trudeau could leave the restaurant just before 10 p.m.