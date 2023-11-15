“You Have Blood on Your Hands!” – Justin Trudeau Run Out of Vancouver Restaurant by Pro-Palestine Protestors (VIDEO)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was run out of a Vancouver restaurant in Chinatown by pro-Palestine/pro-Hamas protestors.

“You have blood on your hands! F–k you! Answer for your crimes. You are killing kids!” the pro-Hamas protestors shouted at Trudeau.

According to Canadian media, more than 100 officers were deployed to the restaurant to protect Trudeau. One man was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

Protestors continued to heckle Trudeau after he exited the restaurant.

As Israel raids al-Shifa hospital, people disrupt @JustinTrudeau while he wines and dines in Vancouver demanding that he call for a #CeasefireNOW. International war crimes are being committed and Canada is signing off on them. No justice, no peace until Palestine is free. pic.twitter.com/1XtY1xKEgj — Emma Jackson (@EmmaJackson57) November 15, 2023

