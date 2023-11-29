Wild Ride: 12-Year-Old in Michigan Leads Hour-Long Low-Speed Police Chase in Stolen Forklift — Hits 10 Parked Cars and Knocks Down Signs (VIDEO)

A 12-year-old boy led law enforcement on a unique and slow-speed chase in Ann Arbor, Michigan, after stealing a heavy construction forklift and accidentally hitting around ten parked cars during the prolonged pursuit.

The chase, which hardly exceeded 20 miles per hour, created an unusual spectacle that resulted in substantial property damage but, fortunately, no physical injuries.

The Ann Arbor Police Department disclosed details of the bizarre incident that unfolded last Saturday.

At approximately 6:45 pm on November 25, 2023, the Ann Arbor Police Department was alerted to an attempted theft of a construction vehicle at Forsythe Middle School.

Within minutes, officers located the stolen Genie GTH-636 Telehandler—a heavy forklift weighing up to 35,000 pounds—being recklessly driven by the young boy without any lights.

Dashcam footage circulating on the Internet illustrates the boy zigzagging erratically on the streets and colliding with multiple parked vehicles, and even toppling street signs along the way.

Law enforcement’s pursuit was deliberate and careful, at speeds of 15 to 20 mph, as they kept their distance while following the oversized forklift with emergency lights and sirens blaring.

The pursuit continued until 7:18 pm when the juvenile crossed the M-14 bridge, exiting city limits.

Subsequently, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase, which lasted until approximately 7:53 pm near M-14 and Gotfredson, where the young driver finally stopped.

The 12-year-old, whose identity remains confidential due to his age, was taken into custody and placed in a juvenile detention center. Remarkably, no one was injured during this unusual incident.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the juvenile had accessed the unlocked construction vehicle, with the key hidden inside the cab, at Forsyth Middle School.

“This was a very dangerous situation that could’ve easily ended with serious injuries. The incident remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.”

WATCH:

#WATCH: As a 12-Year-Old boy Leads Police on a crazy Chase After Stealing Construction Forklift, Striking Multiple Cars #Georgetown | #Michigan Watch crazy video of a 12-year-old leading police on a crazy dangerous chase after stealing 35,000 pound construction forklift.… pic.twitter.com/OerKHIQim3 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 28, 2023

Below is the full 30-minute police chase footage of the 12-year-old boy stealing a 35,000-pound forklift: