What is Going On? Capitol Officers Spotted Un-Cuffing J6 “Protester” – Who Then Fist Bumps a Second Man (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, House Speaker Mike Johnson has released the first bunch of January 6th videos that is now available to the general public on the Committee on House Administration website.

As of right now, there are over 90 videos on the Committee on House Administration site, but Rep. Johnson has promised to upload more as the days go on.

One of the most intriguing videos released is the moment a Capitol Police Officer is spotted un-cuffing and even fist-bumping a protester near an exit point.

The video starts with an officer guiding a handcuffed “protester” wearing a helmet and some protective gear to the Capitol’s exit point.

Suddenly, the officer swiftly bends down the handcuffed man and proceeds to uncuff him.

As the man was un-cuffed, he fist-bumped another officer/protester who was standing by.

WATCH:

BREAKING: The recent release of the J6 videos by Speaker Johnson appears to be proving the insurrection was an inside job. In this video alone we can see that Capitol police release a ‘protester’ and allowed him to keep his gear after he got out of view. pic.twitter.com/p78iVQ8bLE — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 17, 2023

Here was social media’s reaction to the video:

More J6 truth… A staged set up! Watch the fist bump pic.twitter.com/5b5vXnG8OY — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 17, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported on numerous occasions, the FBI and the Capitol Police went undercover on January 6th and infiltrated the crowd of Trump supporters.

Some undercover agents were even wearing “identifiers” to be able to be easily spotted by their fellow officers.

