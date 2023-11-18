What is Going On? Capitol Officers Spotted Un-Cuffing J6 “Protester” – Who Then Fist Bumps a Second Man (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, House Speaker Mike Johnson has released the first bunch of January 6th videos that is now available to the general public on the Committee on House Administration website.

As of right now, there are over 90 videos on the Committee on House Administration site, but Rep. Johnson has promised to upload more as the days go on.

One of the most intriguing videos released is the moment a Capitol Police Officer is spotted un-cuffing and even fist-bumping a protester near an exit point.

The video starts with an officer guiding a handcuffed “protester” wearing a helmet and some protective gear to the Capitol’s exit point.

Suddenly, the officer swiftly bends down the handcuffed man and proceeds to uncuff him.

As the man was un-cuffed, he fist-bumped another officer/protester who was standing by.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported on numerous occasions, the FBI and the Capitol Police went undercover on January 6th and infiltrated the crowd of Trump supporters.

Some undercover agents were even wearing “identifiers” to be able to be easily spotted by their fellow officers.

“Do Your Non-Uniformed Guys Have Any Identifiers” – SHOCKING Capitol Police Video Uncovered from Jan 6 Shows Undercover and Armed DOJ Onsite – IT WAS A SETUP

