WATCH: Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Rally in Washington DC, Vandalize Union Station as US Terror Threat Increases

by

A mob of pro-Hamas radicals smeared paint on the walls of Washington DC’s Union Station over the weekend while calling for further violence in Israel.

According to some accounts, hundreds or thousands of protesters blocked the train station and shut down tracks.

Wid Lyman of Border Hawk News says the Red transit line out of Union Station was shut down.

Fox reports,

In Washington, D.C., protesters blocked the main entrance to Union Station.

The hundreds of people participating in the protest were chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and “Cease-fire now.”

The group of protesters were also heard chanting, “We want 48,” referring to the Middle East’s map before the United Nations formed Israel.

A protester using the phrase during a previous demonstration in Atlanta told the Atlanta Jewish Times that the chant expresses opposition to a two-state agreement.

Wid Lyman reported on the, “thousands” of protesters rallied around speakers, including speakers from the Socialist Party, denouncing Israel.

 

This comes days after another pro-Hamas mob formed a human blockade in front of the DNC Headquarters in DC and clashed with police. The radical leftists screamed at, and attacked, police outside the building leaving some injured.

Fox 5 DC reports,

Top national security officials told Congress Wednesday that the U.S. is seriously concerned about the possibility that Hamas or another terror group may try to launch attacks here in the U.S.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner told FOX 5 he’s also concerned about homegrown individuals who may seek to spread violence.

“The focus, in terms of threats to the homeland, would come from a homegrown terrorist or someone that may be inspired by the activities or has sympathy for Hamas,” Sen.Warner said (D-Virginia).

With the holiday travel season about to start, both Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Myorkas and FBI Director Cristopher Wray are urging Congress to re-authorize the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows them to track terrorist organization communications.

Meanwhile, Federal intel and law enforcement agencies are busy targeting peaceful conservative Christians and radical left Squad members want to bring in more “refugees.” 

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.