WATCH: ‘One of Worst’ in U.S. History: Johnson Unloads on Biden’s DHS Boss

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Mayorkas narrowly survives this impeachment attempt

The U.S. House narrowly held off this week impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas, Joe Biden’s Homeland Security secretary, who’s been responsible for the atrocious security failures at the southern border and the admission of millions of illegal aliens into the U.S.

His moves are expected to cost American taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars.

And House Speaker Mike Johnson pulled no punches in describing his failings.

He called Mayorkas out for having probably committed impeachable offenses and being “one of the worst cabinet secretaries, objectively speaking on the evidence, in the history of the country.”

The Washington Examiner noted the vote to impeach him failed by only eight Republican votes, and Republican firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called them out.

To Reps. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, Tom McClintock of California, John Duarte of California, Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, Darrell Issa of California, Cliff Bentz of Oregon, Ken Buck of Colorado and Michael Turner of Ohio, she explained their “excuses” were “pathetic.”

Greene posted on social media, “To the 8 Republicans who voted with Dems to kill the impeachment of Mayorkas: How many more Americans have to die while you claim impeachment has to be done the ‘right way?’ My articles have been rotting in committee and now go back on the shelf. Your excuses are pathetic!”

The articles alleged that Mayorkas violated federal law by creating the circumstances that are allowing those millions of illegal aliens to access United States soil – and benefits programs.

That was the subject of a Daily Mail report, which documented that those illegal aliens are accessing America’s social welfare system – and much more.

The Mail report estimated that since Joe Biden took office, border agents “have made more than five million arrests of migrants making irregular crossings — that is, not through a controlled border station — over the U.S.-Mexico border.”

