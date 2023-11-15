WATCH: ‘One of Worst’ in U.S. History: Johnson Unloads on Biden’s DHS Boss

This article originally appeared on WND.com
Guest by post by Bob Unruh
Mayorkas narrowly survives this impeachment attempt
The U.S. House narrowly held off this week impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas, Joe Biden’s Homeland Security secretary, who’s been responsible for the atrocious security failures at the southern border and the admission of millions of illegal aliens into the U.S.
His moves are expected to cost American taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars.
And House Speaker Mike Johnson pulled no punches in describing his failings.
He called Mayorkas out for having probably committed impeachable offenses and being “one of the worst cabinet secretaries, objectively speaking on the evidence, in the history of the country.”
The Washington Examiner noted the vote to impeach him failed by only eight Republican votes, and Republican firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called them out.
To Reps. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, Tom McClintock of California, John Duarte of California, Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, Darrell Issa of California, Cliff Bentz of Oregon, Ken Buck of Colorado and Michael Turner of Ohio, she explained their “excuses” were “pathetic.”
Greene posted on social media, “To the 8 Republicans who voted with Dems to kill the impeachment of Mayorkas: How many more Americans have to die while you claim impeachment has to be done the ‘right way?’ My articles have been rotting in committee and now go back on the shelf. Your excuses are pathetic!”
The articles alleged that Mayorkas violated federal law by creating the circumstances that are allowing those millions of illegal aliens to access United States soil – and benefits programs.
That was the subject of a Daily Mail report, which documented that those illegal aliens are accessing America’s social welfare system – and much more.
“Taxpayers have to front nearly half a trillion dollars each year because the Biden administration is not stopping migrants at the southern border,” the report said, citing an analysis by the GOP.
“The cost of providing education, healthcare, law enforcement and other expenditure resulting from millions of extra migrants adds up to as much as $451 billion a year, says the House study.”
The report quoted the analysis, which said, “Every day, millions of American taxpayer dollars are spent on costs directly associated with illegal immigration and the unprecedented crisis at the Southwest border sparked by … Mayorkas’ policies.”
It continued, “Mass illegal immigration, accelerated by Mayorkas’ open-borders policies, now represents a massive cost to the federal government and state governments alike, as well as the pocketbooks of private citizens and businesses.”
The Mail report estimated that since Joe Biden took office, border agents “have made more than five million arrests of migrants making irregular crossings — that is, not through a controlled border station — over the U.S.-Mexico border.”
Copyright 2023 WND News Center
Trending: HOLY MOLEY! Video Released Showing Georgia’s Ruby Freeman Saying She Doesn’t Want to Talk with “WHITE GUYS”