WATCH LIVE: THOUSANDS Turn Out Early to See President Trump Deliver Remarks in Houston, TX

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at an event in Houston, Texas, at 5 pm ET.

Despite the event not being marketed as a “rally,” thousands turned out hours early to see the President speak, as usual.

Video from 1:58 PM ET:

Trump rally in Houston today actually in Tomball Texas which is a suburb of Houston. Thousands here and the gates don't even open for another 2 hours pic.twitter.com/gsnydMscBy — Michelle Obama's balls⚫⚫ 🇺🇸1st-🇮🇹⅝🇮🇪¼🇩🇪⅛ (@Anthonypeptx) November 2, 2023

President Trump’s next full-blown rally in Hialeah, Florida, is scheduled during the Republican Primary debates on November 8.

Via President Trump:

The Donald J. Trump for President Campaign Announces a Team Trump Spin Room at the Hialeah, FL Make America Great Again Rally November 02, 2023 The Donald J. Trump for President Campaign will hold a Spin Room at the Hialeah, FL Make America Great Again Rally, following remarks. The list of Team Trump Surrogates available in the Spin Room will be distributed to all credentialed media 24 hours before the rally. Date Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Venue Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park

4800 Palm Avenue

Hialeah, FL 33012 Timeline of Events 8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens 2:00PM – Doors Open 5:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks 7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Following Remarks – Team Trump Spin Room Begins

