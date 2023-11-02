WATCH LIVE: THOUSANDS Turn Out Early to See President Trump Deliver Remarks in Houston, TX

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at an event in Houston, Texas, at 5 pm ET.

Despite the event not being marketed as a “rally,” thousands turned out hours early to see the President speak, as usual.

Video from 1:58 PM ET:

President Trump’s next full-blown rally in Hialeah, Florida, is scheduled during the Republican Primary debates on November 8.

Via President Trump:

The Donald J. Trump for President Campaign Announces a Team Trump Spin Room at the Hialeah, FL Make America Great Again Rally

November 02, 2023

The Donald J. Trump for President Campaign will hold a Spin Room at the Hialeah, FL Make America Great Again Rally, following remarks. The list of Team Trump Surrogates available in the Spin Room will be distributed to all credentialed media 24 hours before the rally.

Date

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Venue

Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park
4800 Palm Avenue
Hialeah, FL 33012

Timeline of Events

8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens

2:00PM – Doors Open

5:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Following Remarks – Team Trump Spin Room Begins

Watch Trump speak live from Houston below.

Via RSBN:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Guest speakers will join President Trump at his speech held at Trendsetter Engineering, Inc. in Houston, Texas.

RSBN’s estimated live time is 3:00 p.m. ET. President Trump is expected to speak at 5:00 p.m. ET.

