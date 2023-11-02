WATCH LIVE: THOUSANDS Turn Out Early to See President Trump Deliver Remarks in Houston, TX

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at an event in Houston, Texas, at 5 pm ET.
Despite the event not being marketed as a “rally,” thousands turned out hours early to see the President speak, as usual.
Video from 1:58 PM ET:
Trump rally in Houston today actually in Tomball Texas which is a suburb of Houston. Thousands here and the gates don't even open for another 2 hours pic.twitter.com/gsnydMscBy
— Michelle Obama's balls⚫⚫ 🇺🇸1st-🇮🇹⅝🇮🇪¼🇩🇪⅛ (@Anthonypeptx) November 2, 2023
President Trump’s next full-blown rally in Hialeah, Florida, is scheduled during the Republican Primary debates on November 8.
Via President Trump:
The Donald J. Trump for President Campaign Announces a Team Trump Spin Room at the Hialeah, FL Make America Great Again Rally
November 02, 2023
The Donald J. Trump for President Campaign will hold a Spin Room at the Hialeah, FL Make America Great Again Rally, following remarks. The list of Team Trump Surrogates available in the Spin Room will be distributed to all credentialed media 24 hours before the rally.
Date
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Venue
Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park
4800 Palm Avenue
Hialeah, FL 33012
Timeline of Events
8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens
2:00PM – Doors Open
5:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks
7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
Following Remarks – Team Trump Spin Room Begins
Watch Trump speak live from Houston below.
Via RSBN:
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Guest speakers will join President Trump at his speech held at Trendsetter Engineering, Inc. in Houston, Texas.
RSBN’s estimated live time is 3:00 p.m. ET. President Trump is expected to speak at 5:00 p.m. ET.