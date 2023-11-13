WATCH LIVE: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Holds Hearing on Injuries Caused By COVID-19 Vaccines – Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Kimberly Biss, and Thomas Renz to Testify (3 PM ET)

by

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is holding a hearing today on COVID-19 vaccine injuries where she vows to expose “the TRUTH behind the COVID-19 vaccines.” 

Greene will be joined by Reps Clay Higgins (R-LA), Barry Moore (R-AL), Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Greg Steube (R-FL) to hear expert testimony from Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Kimberly Biss, and Thomas Renz in the Rayburn House Office Building at 3 pm ET.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on injuries and sudden deaths that were likely caused by the COVID-19 vaccines and the Biden Regime’s deadly mandates. You can easily find countless stories of these tragedies by searching “dies suddenly” in the search bar on our website.

The hearing today is expected to expose Dr. Fauci, the White House, and local governments and how their lies killed innocent Americans.

Rep. Greene shared the following teaser video on X:

Greene: I’m holding a Hearing on Injuries Caused By COVID-19 Vaccines.

They lied to us for years. Alongside a panel of expert witnesses, I’ll be exposing the TRUTH behind the COVID-19 vaccines.

Via Rep. MTG on Youtube and Rumble:

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a hearing on injuries caused by the COVID-19 vaccines with special witnesses Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Kimberly Biss, and Thomas Renz.

********

Follow Rep. Greene on Twitter: www.twitter.com/RepMTG

Follow Rep. Greene on Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/RepMTGreene

Follow Rep. Greene on Instagram: www.instagram.com/repmtg

Go to Rep. Greene’s website for more information: https://greene.house.gov

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.