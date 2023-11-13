WATCH LIVE: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Holds Hearing on Injuries Caused By COVID-19 Vaccines – Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Kimberly Biss, and Thomas Renz to Testify (3 PM ET)

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is holding a hearing today on COVID-19 vaccine injuries where she vows to expose “the TRUTH behind the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Greene will be joined by Reps Clay Higgins (R-LA), Barry Moore (R-AL), Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Greg Steube (R-FL) to hear expert testimony from Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Kimberly Biss, and Thomas Renz in the Rayburn House Office Building at 3 pm ET.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on injuries and sudden deaths that were likely caused by the COVID-19 vaccines and the Biden Regime’s deadly mandates. You can easily find countless stories of these tragedies by searching “dies suddenly” in the search bar on our website.

The hearing today is expected to expose Dr. Fauci, the White House, and local governments and how their lies killed innocent Americans.

Rep. Greene shared the following teaser video on X:

Greene: I’m holding a Hearing on Injuries Caused By COVID-19 Vaccines. They lied to us for years. Alongside a panel of expert witnesses, I’ll be exposing the TRUTH behind the COVID-19 vaccines.

