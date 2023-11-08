WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds MASSIVE Counter Programing Rally in Hialeah, Florida During Third GOP Presidential Debate – THOUSANDS Skip Lame Debates in Miami for Trump!

President Trump is slated to speak tonight in Hialeah, Florida, at a massive campaign rally during the third Never-Trumper GOP debate.

Thousands lined the streets early to see President Trump and protest the sham debates with establishment RINOs trying to tell us dumb Americans why Trump is bad with DNC talking points.

Patriots line the streets of Hialeah, Florida excited to see Pres. Trump speak tonight. Nobody cares about the third primary debate. They know Pres. Trump is the only one who can win in 2024! pic.twitter.com/cn6PViqymr — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) November 8, 2023

The GOP debate in Miami starts at 8 pm ET, and President Trump is expected to begin his remarks about one hour before.

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Republican voters have had enough of primary debates in this election cycle, according to a new poll showing that over two-thirds of Republicans are behind Donald Trump and focused on defeating Joe Biden in 2024. The RNC needs to get with the program.

Additionally, polling of Republicans in Miami-Dade County, Florida, shows that Trump is destroying Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 74-26.

Five Florida Republican legislators also turned their back to the Governor, switching their 2024 presidential endorsements from former GOP runner-up Ron DeSantis to Trump.

President Trump is the Republican Party and America’s clear frontrunner. However, with the recent election shenanigans in Pennsylvania and Arizona, two states that were rigged and stolen in 2020; the lawfare to remove Trump from the ballot in numerous states, politically motivated prosecutors indicting Trump, and the threat of World War III, who knows if we’ll even have an election next November?

President Trump is expected to take the stage at 7 pm ET.

It’s not too late to see President Trump speak in Florida tonight. Register for tickets here!

Event Details Wed, November 08, 2023

07:00 pm (US/Eastern)

Doors Open: 02:00 pm Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park

4800 Palm Avenue

Hialeah, FL 33012

Watch live below via RSBN: