WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee Compliance with Committee Oversight Hearing Examines FBI, State Department, and FTC’s Compliance With Subpoenas and Document Requests

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight is holding a hearing at 2 pm to “examine the compliance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of State, and the Federal Trade Commission with the Committee’s document requests and subpoenas.”

These agencies have a long history of defying subpoenas and document requests from GOP House Members.

The hearing will feature testimony from FBI Assistant Director Christopher Dunham, who previously signed off on a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) denying requests to turn over a subpoenaed FBI document, FD 2013, that a whistleblower says contains allegations that then Vice President Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe from a foreign national to make favorable policy decisions.

In September, the Department of Justice also blocked testimony on the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story by agent Elvis Chan before the House Judiciary Committee.

More recently, Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government issued a subpoena to Bank of America to look into whether they colluded with the FBI to collect data on American citizens outside of legal boundaries.

This hearing could provide more insight into the federal agencies’ targeting and suppression of innocent Americans who are guilty of wrong think and attempts to cover for the Biden Crime family.

