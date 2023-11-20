WATCH: Little Girl Embarrasses Nikki Haley In New Hampshire During Town Hall with Gov. Sununu

by
Credit: @greg_price11

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley suffered an embarrassing mishap in New Hampshire Monday that some are comparing to Jeb Bush’s infamous “please clap” moment.

Haley was campaigning in the small town of Hooksett where she was joined by RINO Governor Chris Sununu. She bragged about the crowd that came to see her speak and vowed to win the state two months from now.

While she was delivering her talking points, her attempt to compliment a nine-year-old girl on her hat backfired when the child exposed the brutal truth before hundreds of people.

Haley: I love your hat.

Girl: Thanks. One of your guys gave it to me for free.

The crowd erupted in laughter after the little one gave away Team Haley’s little stunt. An embarrassed Haley could only chuckle uncomfortably as well.

Yes, her team gave the little girl a hat and asked her to keep it a secret. But the child was not going to live down a lie!

WATCH:

Conservatives on social media had a field day with this blunder with some comparing it to when Bush had to BEG for the crowd to clap for him in the Granite State back in 2016.

Haley learned the hard way that kids say the darndest things and they are terrible at keeping secrets. The fact that this small child completely humiliated Haley should be a huge hint that it's time to give up the ghost and drop out of the presidential race.

If a nine-year-old can walk all over, just imagine what Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin would be able to do.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

