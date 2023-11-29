Vivek Ramaswamy’s National Political Director Resigns to Join Trump Campaign

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s national political director, Brian Swenson, is leaving the Entrapeanurs campaign to join former President Donald Trump’s team.

Swenson will be working with Trump campaign senior adviser Susie Wiles in the upper ranks of the reelection effort.

The Messenger, which first broke the news of the shakeup, reports:

The move is a blow to Ramaswamy, who soared to prominence over the summer but has struggled to maintain his momentum in the Republican primary. Ramaswamy is polling at around 5% in support in the average of national Republican polling compiled by 538. Trump’s lead in the race has climbed to about 60% nationwide, according to 538. Swensen is a close ally of Wiles’ dating back to their work together on Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s 2010 run for governor.

Ramaswamy senior advisor Mike Biundo will be assuming Swenson’s former position.

Ramaswamy’s communications director Tricia McLaughlin told the outlet, “We love Brian and wish him all the best.”

McLaughlin told The Hill, “He was primarily based in New Hampshire, and about a month and a half ago Mike Biundo came on as a national senior adviser and has largely been absorbing Brian’s role, so this is not — does not come as a surprise to anyone.”

“I think that this is a positive move for everybody,” she said, also adding that “we love Brian.”

The Trump campaign has not yet commented about the new addition to their team.