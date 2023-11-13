Vigilant Fox: European Politician Rob Roos Breaks ‘Very Bad News’ About Digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies



Guest Post By The Vigilant Fox

Do not comply.

“I just left the room where we had negotiations about the digital identity—and I have bad news,” announced Dutch Member of the European Parliament Rob Roos on Wednesday.

On X, in a post attached with a video, he wrote:

The following is MEP Roos’ video statement:

I just left the room where we had negotiations about the digital identity—and I have bad news. The member states and the European Parliament came to an agreement. That means that probably not far from now, the digital identity will be [in] effect in the European Union. Right after this agreement, Commissioner Breton said, “Now, we have the digital identity wallet; we have to put something in it.” And what he meant was the digital Euro, also known as a central bank digital currency.

And this is a very bad development. They always promise us not to make this connection. And even a lot of experts, privacy experts, and security experts, warned also last week [that] this is a very bad idea for our privacy and our freedom. And still, this digital identity is pushed through.

MEP Roos offered a glimmer of hope in a call to action, urging voters to write their representatives:

But it’s not too late because we still have to vote on this in the plenary (meeting). So what you can do: send your MEP from your member state an email and tell him or tell her that you are against this tool.

Total Control

“We’re already in deep trouble,” responded Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroekin an X post explaining the high stakes of the situation:

BREAKING | The European digital surveillance state is around the corner. We need to resist much and obey little. Now.

A few hours ago, the European Parliament and the Council came to an agreement on the European Digital Identity #eID. Unless it miraculously gets voted out in the plenary (which is highly unlikely) it will come in effect soon and everyone living in the EU will soon have a digital wallet.

But do not be fooled: This ‘digital wallet’ will be much more than just your passport in a digital form. It will entail EVERYTHING the government wants to know about you. It will hold all of your personal information, biometric data, medical records and of course soon also your Digital Euro (Central Bank Digital Currency) that is currently being developed. Just like we’ve seen with covid, the government will have the power to track your every move. And of course, it’s all “voluntary” for now. Until it’s not.

In fact, numerous academics and privacy experts have warned last week that with the legal framework that’s now been agreed upon, any European government will be able to surveil and spy on both their own citizens AND residents across the EU by providing them with the technical means to intercept encrypted web traffic. This will mean no less than the end of our privacy.

In other words, we’re already in deep trouble.

Catherine Austin Fitts, financial expert and Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the Bush (H.W.) administration, has long warned about the dangers of CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies).

Let's say I want to mandate a vaccine. Your financial transaction ability can be turned off; your access to your financial assets can be denied or stopped if you don't do what you're told.

Do Not Comply

As George Orwell, Author of 1984, once said, “Real power is achieved when the ruling class controls the material essentials of life, granting and withholding them from the masses as if they were privileges.”

If this doesn’t end now, what you know as freedom will be turned into privileges that can be turned on and off in an instant. Look to China; that’s what they intend to bring to the West. And digital IDs + CBDCs are the exact tools needed to make it a reality.

As Catherine Austin Fitts said, “Your access to your financial assets can be denied or stoppedif you don’t do what you’re told.” So rather than waiting for complete tyranny to hit you upside the head, it’s more important than ever to start resisting now.

